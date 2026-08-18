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Why BJP hand Uttar Pradesh charge to low-key strategist Vinod Tawde ahead of polls in 2027?

The appointments came a day after BJP president Nitin Nabin announced a major organisational reshuffle and unveiled his new team of national office-bearers. Tawde was among the leaders appointed as national general secretaries.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByShweta Kumari
Published: Aug 18, 2026, 03:43 PM IST|Updated: Aug 18, 2026, 03:43 PM IST
Why BJP hand Uttar Pradesh charge to low-key strategist Vinod Tawde ahead of polls in 2027?
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

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Why BJP hand Uttar Pradesh charge to low-key strategist Vinod Tawde ahead of polls in 2027?
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