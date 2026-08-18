/Why BJP hand Uttar Pradesh charge to low-key strategist Vinod Tawde ahead of polls in 2027?

BJP national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Vinod Tawde has been appointed the party’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge, putting the veteran organiser at the centre of its preparations for the high-stakes 2027 Assembly elections. Jagdish Ishwarbhai Patel has been named the co-in-charge of the state. The appointments came a day after BJP president Nitin Nabin announced a major organisational reshuffle and unveiled his new team of national office-bearers. Tawde was among the leaders appointed as national general secretaries.
The party has also assigned newly appointed national general secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Satish Poonia to Punjab, while Tarun Chugh has been made in-charge of Gujarat.
At 63, Tawde brings extensive experience in election management, membership campaigns and organisational work. His new responsibility in Uttar Pradesh, however, will put those skills to one of the party’s biggest political tests.
A prominent Maharashtra leader from the OBC community, Tawde rose through the BJP’s state organisation before entering electoral politics. He was elected an MLA in 2014 and served in several important portfolios in the Devendra Fadnavis government, including school education, higher and technical education, medical education, sports and youth welfare, parliamentary affairs and cultural affairs.
Despite his ministerial position, Tawde was denied a ticket in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly elections, effectively ending his electoral career in the state. He subsequently built a second innings in national organisational politics.
Tawde was appointed the NDA’s election in-charge for Droupadi Murmu’s 2022 presidential campaign, where he coordinated with parties and alliance partners across states to build support for her candidature.
In 2025, he was handed a similar responsibility for NDA vice-presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan, once again taking charge of coordination with alliance partners.
His organisational role became particularly prominent in Bihar. Tawde was appointed BJP in-charge of the state in 2022 and emerged as one of the party’s key strategists. He played a quiet but important role in guiding the campaign, helping the NDA return to power in Bihar and overseeing the alliance’s strong performance in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and its historic victory in the 2025 Assembly polls.
He has also served as an observer during chief ministerial selections in Tripura and Rajasthan and worked on election strategy and organisational matters in Gujarat, West Bengal, Karnataka, Uttarakhand and Delhi.
The importance of Tawde’s new role lies largely in the political weight of Uttar Pradesh. The state sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha and has 403 Assembly constituencies, making it central to any BJP strategy for retaining influence in New Delhi.
The party faces a tougher road in 2027 after losing ground in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. For the first time since 2014, the BJP failed to win a majority on its own in the Lok Sabha.
That makes the next Uttar Pradesh Assembly election particularly significant, especially with the next general election scheduled for 2029.
The BJP is seeking a third consecutive term in the state, but rebuilding its organisation on the ground will be a major part of that effort.
Following Sunil Bansal’s departure, the party was seen to lack a similarly prominent organisational operator in Uttar Pradesh. Former Union minister Radha Mohan Singh had been serving as the state in-charge, but the role had effectively lacked a strong, full-time organisational face. Tawde’s appointment appears aimed at filling that gap.
Within the BJP, Tawde is regarded as an organisational leader who can work with different groups and manage competing interests. His ability to listen to various factions could prove important in Uttar Pradesh, where internal differences have often been a challenge for political parties.
His role is therefore not limited to election campaigning. He will also be expected to improve coordination between the BJP’s central leadership and the Uttar Pradesh government, strengthen the party organisation and keep factional disputes from affecting preparations for the polls.
The timing is equally important. With less than six months to go, the BJP has handed Tawde the task of getting its extensive organisational network in Uttar Pradesh into election mode.
For a party seeking to retain power in the country’s most politically important state, the appointment of a low-profile but experienced organisational strategist signals that the BJP is placing considerable emphasis on groundwork, coordination and internal management ahead of 2027.
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