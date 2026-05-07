Why BJP wants to run Bengal govt from Writer's Building and what are the challenges?

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has won a historic landslide in the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections, securing 207 seats out of 294, ending TMC's 15-year rule under Mamata Banerjee. They have long promised to run the state government from the iconic Writers' Building (also known as Mahakaran) in central Kolkata instead of the current Nabanna, secretariat in Howrah.

The new BJP government in West Bengal is set to move out of Nabanna, which had functioned as the state's administrative headquarter for 13 years during 15-year tenure of outgoing Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Following its electoral victory, the BJP plans to shift the state secretariat back to the historic Writers’ Building in Kolkata from Howrah.

BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya on Wednesday held a meeting with acting Chief Secretary Dushyant Nariala in Nabanna. According to the sources in the administration, state BJP chief informed them about their plan to shift the secretariat after swearing-in of new chief minister.

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According to the BJP, after taking oath as the Chief Minister, the new leader will assume office at the historic Writers’ Buildings located in the heart of Kolkata. BJP has yet to declare its CM face for West Bengal.

The Saffron party has always shown its interest on shifting the secretariat back to the Writers' building, due to its historical and symbolic significance. Supporting the proposal, Bhattacharya said that since 2021, we have maintained that we will run the government from the Writers’ Buildings. I reiterated this during this year’s election campaign as well. However, the final decision will rest with the new Chief Minister.

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Why BJP wants to shift to Writers' building

Writers' Building, a red heritage structure originally built in 1777 as offices for East India Company clerks ("writers"), served as West Bengal's main secretariat for decades until the TMC government shifted most operations to the modern Nabanna complex in 2013. After taking oath for the first time in 2011, Mamata Banerjee initially assumed office at the Writers’ Buildings. However, she later decided to temporarily relocate the state secretariat to Nabanna in Howrah.

According to reports, the Mamata Banerjee-led government had allocated nearly Rs 200 crore for the renovation of the historic building, citing fire safety and disaster management concerns due to its deteriorating condition at the time. However, the proposed shift never materialised, as the restoration work is still incomplete.

Symbolic and emotional connect: BJP leaders argued that moving out of Writers' Building hurt Bengali sentiment, as it was a long-standing tradition and symbol of the state's administrative legacy. Returning to it signals a break from the TMC era and reconnects with Bengal's historical and cultural identity.

Political messaging: It position the new government as restoring Bengal's pride and traditions, distancing itself Mamata Banerjee's disruptive style of governance. Party president Samik Bhattacharya has repeatedly promised this shift since at least 2021 and during the 2026 campaign.

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Challenges for the new BJP govt

As part of the renovation project, the Public Works Department (PWD) demolished the two annexe buildings constructed within the original ‘E’-shaped structure of the Writers’ Buildings. However, progress on the redevelopment later slowed significantly. The complex originally offered nearly 3 lakh sq ft of office space, which was reduced to around 2.5 lakh sq ft after the demolition. Despite the reduction, the premises could still accommodate at least eight to ten departments, including the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), reported Indian Express.

PWD officials said that if the new government decides to shift operations immediately, only Blocks 1 and 2 would be ready for use. They added that the CMO could temporarily function from the second floor, where renovation work is nearing completion, Indian Express reported. The CMO was originally located on the first floor, where restoration work is expected to take another six months.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand visited the Writers’ Buildings on Wednesday to review the security arrangements and assess the progress of the renovation work.