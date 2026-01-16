Why BMC Poll Result Is Not A Total Rejection Of Uddhav Thackeray-Raj Thackeray Reunion?

The 2026 results of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections have been interpreted by many as a decisive victory for the BJP‑led Mahayuti alliance and an unfavourable moment for the combined challenge mounted by Uddhav Thackeray and Raj Thackeray. Yet, beneath the surface of raw numbers lies a more intricate political narrative. Though the reunited Thackeray cousins have not succeeded in recapturing the civic body’s leadership, the outcome does not amount to a wholesale rejection of their reunion by Mumbai’s electorate.

Across Maharashtra, the BMC polls were a high‑stakes contest. After years of legal delays and pandemic disruptions, voters finally turned out to choose representatives for one of India’s richest civic bodies, responsible for infrastructure, public health, sanitation and urban services. The election drew almost 1,700 candidates vying for 227 seats, and around 53 per cent of voters cast ballots, reflecting considerable engagement for a municipal election.

Trends showed the BJP‑Shiv Sena (Shinde) alliance leading decisively in a large number of wards, signalling a strong organisational advantage for the ruling camp. Nonetheless, when scores are read closely, it becomes clear that the Uddhav-Raj Thackeray alliance was far from wiped out. In fact, the Thackeray cousins together led in seventy‑odd wards in Mumbai, with Uddhav Thackeray’s Shiv Sena (UBT) ahead in over 66 and Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in nine seats.

This level of support is noteworthy for several reasons.

1. Municipal Elections Reflect Local, Not Just Identity Politics

Municipal elections are fundamentally different from state or national contests. They hinge more on local issues, water supply, roads, sanitation, housing, community centres, than broad political slogans. Voters often make decisions based on ward‑level performance, candidate familiarity and civic concerns rather than purely ideological considerations.

By this measure, the Thackeray reunion’s influence cannot be weighed solely by how many seats were lost to the Mahayuti. The fact that the Uddhav–Raj alliance still commanded a meaningful share of votes suggests that a considerable portion of the electorate saw value in their combined presence on the civic stage and voted to make them second largest party in the BMC, sufficient enough for getting the leader of the opposition post. This complicates the narrative that the reunion was entirely rejected.

2. Real Shiv Sena Debate Rages On

When the assembly elections results in Maharashtra were announced, the Sena-UBT performed badly while the rebel faction - Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde swayed the election along with the BJP. At that time, it was conjectured that the Sena UBT is losing its grip on the Marathi voters while the Shinde Sena is taking the place of the real Shiv Sena. However, the BMC polls have shown that in Mumbai, Thackerays are still alive and thriving. The united Shiv Sena had won 84 seats in the 2017 BMC polls, and this time, despite a split in the party, it has managed to win around 66 seats, and that too, without the support of the BJP. Thus, it might cause some discomfort to the BJP and the Shinde Sena. Who owns the real Shiv Sena? The debate continues.

3. The Thackeray Reunion Addressed Long‑Standing Political Fragmentation

For decades, the Thackeray family’s split had left a divided Marathi political base in Mumbai. The decision by Uddhav and Raj Thackeray to reconcile and present a united front was an important symbolic gesture aimed at consolidating that base after years of rivalry.

The electoral outcome shows that while the reunion did not translate into a majority of seats, it did prevent a complete collapse of their vote share, as seen in the Assembly polls. Many voters continued to support candidates associated with both leaders, signalling that the idea of unity still carries resonance for a segment of Mumbai’s electorate.

4. Structural Challenges Influenced The Result More Than Symbols Alone

The BJP‑led alliance entered the polls with advantages that went beyond campaign rhetoric. The Mahayuti’s cohesive organisational structure, stronger ground machinery, and longer experience in urban governance helped it secure a majority of wards. In contrast, the Thackeray alliance, a relatively newly revived collaboration, faced challenges in aligning strategy, messaging and voter outreach across hundreds of wards.

In such a context, a strong vote tally for the reunited Thackeray candidates does not simply reflect rejection; it reflects organisational gaps that could be bridged in future contests.

5. Identity Narratives And Urban Demographics Are In Flux

The effectiveness of the Thackeray reunion was also shaped by changing demographics in Mumbai. With a diverse, cosmopolitan population in which Marathi voters no longer form an absolute majority, appeals based on regional identity alone faced limits. Yet, the fact that the combined tally of Thackeray candidates remained significant shows that identity politics still holds some currency, even as it competes with development narratives and broader urban aspirations.

In several wards, the margins between winning candidates and those backed by the Thackerays were narrow, suggesting that the alliance was competitive even where it did not win. This points to a deeper engagement with voters on civic issues rather than blanket disapproval of the reunited leadership.

6. A Platform For Future Political Renewal

Losing an election does not necessarily end a political force, particularly in vibrant democracies where leaders can learn from setbacks. The Thackeray reunion, while it did not translate into a BMC majority, has nonetheless reignited conversation around unity and relevance within Maharashtra’s Marathi political space.

Rather than a total rejection, the municipal poll result can be viewed as a course correction moment. It highlights areas where the alliance failed to fully connect, but also where it still retains traction, particularly in communities and wards where established loyalty, familiarity and local issues matter most.

While Eknath Shinde may have secured a majority of corporators in the MMC elections, Uddhav Thackeray has reaffirmed his firm hold over Mumbai’s Shiv Sena legacy, built by his father Bal Thackeray. The results have also positioned him as the key Opposition figure in the civic body, with Shinde’s faction failing to outscore the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Congress reduced to a minimal presence. This new landscape provides Uddhav Thackeray with an opportunity to expand his support base, including among communities such as Muslims, as he consolidates his role as the de-facto Opposition in the city.