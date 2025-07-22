In a move that has stirred political circles in Uttar Pradesh, former BJP MP and ex-Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. The meeting, though described as a courtesy call by official sources, is being seen as politically significant, especially in the context of the evolving dynamics in eastern Uttar Pradesh (Purvanchal).

Brij Bhushan, a powerful figure in UP politics and particularly influential in the Purvanchal belt, has been under scrutiny in recent years following allegations of sexual harassment by several female wrestlers. While legal proceedings and public criticism continue, this meeting with the CM suggests that the BJP might not be ready to sideline him just yet. Political analysts believe that the meeting signals the beginning of a recalibration of power in the Purvanchal region, which has played a decisive role in shaping the state’s electoral outcomes.

With the 2027 Assembly elections approaching, the BJP appears to be repositioning influential leaders to consolidate its voter base, particularly among Rajputs, OBCs, and other dominant regional castes. Brij Bhushan’s grassroots network, dominance in several districts, and ability to mobilize support make him a potentially crucial player in the BJP’s strategy. The timing of the meeting, following a period of relative political silence around Singh, has raised eyebrows and invited criticism from the opposition.

Despite no official word from the Chief Minister’s Office, political analysts view the meeting as more than mere courtesy. It signals Brij Bhushan’s continued influence and hints at a potential strategic role for him in the BJP’s future plans for Uttar Pradesh.