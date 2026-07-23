Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Why buy F-35 or Su-57? HAL’s Tejas Mk2 update brings big relief for IAF

Why buy F-35 or Su-57? HAL’s Tejas Mk2 update brings big relief for IAF

Once the rollout is completed, the aircraft will undergo ground testing, systems integration, taxi trials and flight clearance before its maiden flight.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 06:42 AM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 06:42 AM IST
Why buy F-35 or Su-57? HAL’s Tejas Mk2 update brings big relief for IAF

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Why buy F-35 or Su-57? HAL’s Tejas Mk2 update brings big relief for IAF
Tejas Mk20 min ago
2
Numerology horoscope today18 min ago
3
Kashmir at UN24 min ago
4
Dialogue of the day27 min ago
5
quote of the day43 min ago