/Why buy F-35 or Su-57? HAL’s Tejas Mk2 update brings big relief for IAF

New Delhi: While the United States continues to pitch the F-35 and Russia is pressing ahead with offers for the Su-57, India’s own Tejas Mk2 programme has crossed another milestone. The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has confirmed that structural assembly of the first Tejas Mk2 prototype is progressing, with the aircraft now targeted for rollout in March 2027.
The latest update shows that India's indigenous fighter aircraft programme is moving ahead as planned, with the Tejas Mk2 expected to bridge the gap between the Tejas Mk1A and the fifth-generation Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).
HAL officials have said the work is moving according to schedule, with major fuselage sections and airframe modules under assembly. Once the rollout is completed, the aircraft will undergo ground testing, systems integration, taxi trials and flight clearance before its maiden flight.
Despite carrying the Tejas name, the Mk2 is not simply an upgraded version of the Mk1A. It is being developed as a much larger and more capable 4.5-generation multirole fighter with a redesigned airframe, greater payload capacity and longer operational range.
The aircraft features a longer fuselage, increased internal fuel capacity and close-coupled canards to improve manoeuvrability. Power will come from the American-made GE F414-INS6 engine, capable of producing around 98 kN of thrust. The engine is expected to give the aircraft better acceleration and allow it to carry heavier weapon loads over longer distances. The F414 engine will also power other future Indian fighter programmes, including the AMCA.
Tejas Mk2 will feature several advanced indigenous systems. It will carry India's Uttam Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, developed to detect and track multiple aerial targets while improving performance during electronic warfare missions.
The fighter will also feature sensor fusion, an advanced electronic warfare suite, secure data links and an open mission computer architecture that allows future upgrades without major redesign. These technologies are expected to improve battlefield awareness and help pilots make quicker decisions during combat missions.
The Indian Air Force plans to use Tejas Mk2 as a true multirole fighter. The aircraft will be able to carry Astra Mk-1 and Astra Mk-2 beyond-visual-range air-to-air missiles, precision-guided bombs, anti-radiation missiles and several other weapons.
With 11 hardpoints, the fighter will be capable of carrying a larger mix of weapons and external fuel tanks. It is being developed for air superiority missions, ground strikes, maritime operations and suppression of enemy air defence systems.
The Indian Air Force has been working to replace ageing Mirage-2000, Jaguar and MiG-29 aircraft over the coming years. Defence planners see the Tejas Mk2 as an important part of that transition while reducing dependence on imported combat aircraft.
The programme is also expected to strengthen India's domestic aerospace industry by increasing indigenous design, manufacturing and systems integration capabilities.
Beyond its own operational role, Tejas Mk2 is expected to support India's fifth-generation AMCA project. Several technologies being developed for the aircraft, including avionics, flight-control software, electronic warfare systems and sensor fusion, are likely to be carried forward into the stealth fighter programme.
The HAL has said the first prototype is now under structural assembly and will move into an extensive testing phase after rollout. The programme is presently in prototype development, with the rollout planned for March 2027 before flight testing begins.
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