Why Delhi Is Celebrating Diwali Today? Various Places In National Capital To Witness Diya Lighting Celebrations
DELHI

Why Delhi Is Celebrating Diwali Today? Various Places In National Capital To Witness Diya Lighting Celebrations

In a moment of cultural pride, India hopes Diwali will become the 16th Indian tradition recognised by UNESCO as the Intergovernmental Committee meets to assess new entries.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritu Kumari|Last Updated: Dec 10, 2025, 06:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Why Delhi Is Celebrating Diwali Today? Various Places In National Capital To Witness Diya Lighting CelebrationsRepresentaive Image ( Photo: IANS )

Delhi: Delhi is gearing up for Diwali celebrations today, with government buildings lit up and diyas illuminating major landmarks, including the Red Fort. The festive display is part of India’s broader effort to secure a place for Diwali on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list.

In the heart of the city, Chandni Chowk will feature vibrant rangolis and themed decorations, while special Diwali markets are being set up across various neighbourhoods to add to the festive buzz.

As per reports, fireworks are expected to light up the skyline later in the evening. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Culture has instructed that all World Heritage Sites across India be specially illuminated with diyas to mark the occasion, adding a symbolic glow to the nationwide celebration.

Why There's A Diwali Celebration In Delhi

Delhi’s unusual December Diwali celebrations are tied to India’s bid to have the festival included on UNESCO’s Intangible Cultural Heritage list. The capital is currently hosting the 20th session of UNESCO’s Intergovernmental Committee for Intangible Cultural Heritage, a six-day global gathering running from December 8 to 13. With international delegates in the city, the government is using the opportunity to highlight Diwali as a key cultural tradition of India.

The proposal is expected to come up for discussion on December 9 and 10. In its submission, India has described Diwali as one of the most widely celebrated festivals across the world, underscoring its cultural significance and global reach.

Which Parts Of Delhi Are Celebrating Diwali 

The Red Fort has been designated as the focal point of this year’s Diwali celebrations, where senior officials and international delegates will gather to witness cultural performances, diya-lighting ceremonies, and exhibitions showcasing various aspects of the festival. The aim is to present the Capital in full festive spirit as Delhi hosts global visitors, as per reports.

On Tuesday evening, the Delhi Secretariat lit up in a striking display of festive colours - shades of orange, white, and green washed over the building, while golden lights along the roofline added a warm, celebratory glow.

To welcome UNESCO delegates and enhance the Diwali ambience, decorative LED lights were also installed at the Secretariat’s entrance, contributing to the city’s overall festive makeover.

ALSO READ:  Deepavali Achieves UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage Status

Proposal For Chhath Puja

The UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee convenes once every two years, with its next session slated for 2027. India has already put forward Chhath Puja for evaluation in that upcoming cycle.

At present, UNESCO has recognised 15 Indian cultural practices across five categories as part of its Intangible Cultural Heritage list. With Diwali under consideration this year, India is hoping the festival will become the next tradition to receive global acknowledgement.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

