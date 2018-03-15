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Why did Bangladesh send its border guard chief to meet Amit Shah in Delhi?

The meeting was not publicly announced by either side and came at a time when alleged cross-border pushbacks were testing relations between the two countries.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 01:10 AM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 01:10 AM IST
Why did Bangladesh send its border guard chief to meet Amit Shah in Delhi?
Image Credit: Representative image (ANI)

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