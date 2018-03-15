/Why did Bangladesh send its border guard chief to meet Amit Shah in Delhi?

New Delhi: During his recent visit to India, Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) Director General Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui held a private meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi, according to officials familiar with the matter.
The meeting took place from 2 pm to 3 pm on June 10 at North Block and lasted for about an hour. While the meeting was part of his official schedule, neither New Delhi nor Dhaka publicly announced it.
He had travelled to India primarily to attend the scheduled talks with Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Praveen Kumar. The four-day BSF-BGB high-level meeting was held from June 8 to June 11 at the CGO Complex on Lodhi Road.
Officials said the BGB chief handed over a letter from Bangladesh Home Adviser Salahuddin Ahmed to his Indian counterpart Shah during the meeting.
The contents of the letter have not been made public by either government. However, people familiar with the communication said Bangladesh drew India’s attention to repeated incidents along the border that Dhaka describes as “push-ins”.
Bangladesh is said to have urged India not to send men, women and children across the border at night through gaps in the fencing without verifying their identities. The letter also reminded India that a standard operating procedure exists for the return of illegal foreign nationals and should be followed.
Indian officials, however, argue that lists of suspected foreign nationals are routinely shared with Bangladesh, but delays in identity and address verification leave the BSF with limited options.
The most unusual aspect of the visit was that the BGB chief's meeting with Shah was not publicly disclosed.
In recent months, India and Bangladesh have been at odds over the handling of suspected illegal migrants along the border. India refers to the process as “pushback”, while Bangladesh calls it “push-in”.
Against that backdrop, the meeting between the BGB chief and the home minister assumed importance for both countries.
Senior Bangladeshi officials have rarely met Shah in recent years. Before this, he had met Bangladesh’s then Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan in New Delhi in November 2022. The latest meeting is also the first known interaction between Shah and a senior Bangladeshi official since the fall of the Sheikh Hasina government in August 2024.
Both the BSF and the BGB function under their respective home ministries. The BSF reports to India's home ministry, while the BGB reports to Bangladesh's home ministry headed by Ahmed.
Before returning to active politics in August 2024, he had spent nearly a decade in Shillong, Meghalaya. He became Bangladesh's home adviser in February this year.
Officials in Dhaka said Ahmed played an important role in facilitating the Delhi meeting, drawing on his personal contacts with several Indian political leaders.
The pushback-push-in issue featured prominently during the BSF-BGB talks in Delhi, but no breakthrough was reported.
At a press briefing on June 9, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that talks between the two border forces were underway. Responding to questions on “pushbacks”, he said, "Any foreign national who is residing illegally in India will face action under Indian laws. Talks are ongoing between both sides regarding reports of some people being in no man's land."
Bangladesh says the BSF attempted to push at least 200 people towards the Bangladeshi side at 20 locations between early May and the first 10 days of June. BGB officials claim local residents joined border guards in resisting such attempts and that no one was ultimately allowed to enter Bangladesh.
Brigadier General Mahmudul Hasan, commander of the BGB's south-western region, said the pattern was similar across districts. "Every time before a push-in attempt, the lights on the Indian side of the border are switched off. That is the clearest indication that a push-in is being prepared," he said.
He added that local communities were being informed about the issue and asked to help prevent such incidents.
On the Indian side, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari recently defended the “pushback” policy, saying, "How long can we keep feeding these infiltrators in holding centres? They have to be sent back."
He also claimed that around 5,000 Bangladeshis had been sent across the border since his party (the Bharatiya Janata Party or BJP) came to power in the state, while about 1,000 others were still in holding centres.
With both governments holding firm to their positions, the border issue is a sensitive subject in India-Bangladesh relations.
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