Why did BRICS failed to agree on West Asia conflict? Here’s what members disagreed on

New Delhi: A joint statement could not be issued after the BRICS deputy foreign ministers and special envoys on the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) meeting held on April 24 in New Delhi. Member countries were unable to agree on a common position on the tensions in West Asia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said a Chair’s Summary was released because a joint statement was not possible due to a lack of general consensus among participating members on the ongoing situation in West Asia.

He also rejected what he described as inaccurate reporting around the meeting, saying there had been speculative coverage of the outcome of the BRICS officials’ discussions.

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He referred to earlier multilateral outcomes, including the India-Arab League foreign ministers’ meeting held earlier this year in New Delhi, where he said the joint statement was supported by all participants, including Palestine.

Wide-ranging talks on West Asia situation

According to the MEA, the BRICS MENA meeting brought together representatives to exchange views on developments in the region, with a focus on the situation in Palestine and the humanitarian conditions in Gaza.

The talks also covered humanitarian assistance, the role of UNRWA and a shared emphasis on a zero-tolerance approach to terrorism. Members also welcomed the ceasefire in Lebanon and discussed concerns around attacks on UN peacekeeping forces (UNIFIL).

The meeting further addressed post-conflict reconstruction and rehabilitation efforts in Syria, along with political and security developments in Yemen, Iraq and Libya. The humanitarian crisis in Sudan was also part of the discussions.

Officials said participants shared their assessments of the regional situation and discussed the need for continued dialogue and cooperation on these issues.

Chabahar Port discussions ongoing

On the issue of the Chabahar Port, the MEA said discussions are going on with both Iran and the United States. Jaiswal said the present situation has added complexity to the matter and added that updates will be shared as the situation develops.