Why did Congress dump DMK for Vijay’s TVK, what is it trying to gain from new alliance?

New Delhi: The long-standing alliance between the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and the Congress in Tamil Nadu has broken apart after more than a decade of fighting elections together. Following Assembly election results, the Congress announced support for the actor-turned-politician Vijay-led Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), which in its debut election won 108 seats in the 234-member House in the state. It is presently 10 seats short of the number required to form the government on its own.

The Congress, which had contested the election as part of the DMK-led alliance, managed to win five seats. With no party securing a full majority, it has now decided to back the TVK.

Even before the elections, some Congress leaders had publicly expressed interest in joining hands with the TVK. After the results, that possibility has now turned into a political reality.

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The move has led to strong reactions in Tamil Nadu politics. While some believe the Congress is trying to regain its footing in the state through this alliance, others say it has made the decision only because the present numbers suit its political interests.

Congress sets conditions for support

In a press statement issued in the name of senior Congress leader Girish Chodankar, the party said its support to the TVK is based the condition that “communal forces that do not believe in the Indian Constitution should be kept out of the alliance”.

The statement also said, “This alliance is based on mutual respect, fair sharing and a sense of responsibility from both sides. This will continue not only for the formation of the present government, but also for future local body, Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha elections.”

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Senior journalist Malan said the Congress is trying to rebuild itself in Tamil Nadu after decades of depending on alliances. “They want to revive the Congress party in Tamil Nadu. They want to strengthen it at the grassroots level,” he said.

When asked about the Congress extending support to the TVK not only for government formation but also for future elections, he said, “The Congress supporting the TVK from local body elections to Lok Sabha polls could be because they expect to win more seats in the future. They may feel it will be easier with Vijay. They may also have wanted to show their future position to the DMK.”

A partnership that lasted two decades

The DMK-Congress alliance has defined Tamil Nadu politics for years. From the days of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi to the leadership of Rahul Gandhi, the alliance survived several political ups and downs.

The bond between DMK chief MK Stalin and senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has often been discussed in Tamil Nadu politics. Both leaders have publicly referred to each other as “brother” on social media and at political events.

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The modern phase of the DMK-Congress alliance began during the 2004 parliamentary elections after a long gap. The partnership continued until the 2011 Assembly elections.

Ahead of the 2014 parliamentary polls, the DMK walked out of the Congress alliance, forcing the grand-old party to contest alone. The two parties reunited for the 2016 Assembly elections and had been together through the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the 2021 assembly elections, the 2024 parliamentary elections and the 2026 Assembly elections.

Before the latest assembly polls, the Congress demanding a “share in government” had raised doubts about whether the alliance would continue. After lengthy debates, both parties eventually fought the election together.

DMK calls it “a betrayal”

Reacting to the Congress backing the TVK, DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai told ANI, “The Congress has stepped forward to support the TVK. We call this a stab in the back. The Congress party decided to switch sides even before victory certificates were issued. The reasons they are giving are not satisfactory.”

Responding to criticism, Congress national spokesperson Mohan Kumaramangalam defended the party’s move, “Did the DMK not benefit from the Congress? Even before the elections, many in the Congress insisted on joining the alliance. They said the DMK should come with us. If there is no benefit, why invite them? Both sides benefited. Do we not have a vote bank in Tamil Nadu?”

Senior journalist Elangovan Rajasekaran said the Congress had been waiting for the right moment to move away from the DMK alliance.

“Earlier, the Congress had no other alliance option because the AIADMK was with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Now they see the TVK as an alternative. They are taking DMK’s votes during elections and then moving politically with the TVK,” he said.

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He also criticised the Congress for gaining from its alliance with the DMK in previous elections and then changing sides after the results.

“The Congress has lost its credibility. It worked against parties that were part of the INDIA alliance. Regional parties are unhappy with the Congress. With this attitude, the Congress can never emerge as an alternative to the BJP alliance,” he said.

Malan also said the decision could raise questions about Congress’ credibility, but added that senior leaders in the party are trying to use this moment to revive the party in Tamil Nadu.

“Since the DMK came to power in Tamil Nadu in 1967, the Congress has not played any role in government. That situation could now change,” he said.

However, Kumaramangalam insisted that cabinet positions were never a condition for Congress support.

Questions over TVK’s position on BJP

Congress’ condition that “communal forces” should stay out of the alliance has also raised questions about the TVK’s future political direction.

Rajasekaran questioned whether such a condition was practical. “If Vijay decides to maintain good relations with the central government after becoming the chief minister, what will the Congress do then?” he asked.

Professor Anandi from the Chennai Institute of Development Research said the alliance appeared to be concerned more with numbers than policy matters.

“What did the TVK-Congress bloc have on policies? What did they say about constituency delimitation, language policy, secularism or federalism? It raises questions whether they even had time to go into these issues in such an emergency situation. This is simply a numbers game,” she said.

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Kumaramangalam defended the alliance by pointing to Vijay’s repeated criticism of the BJP. “Vijay has clarified many times that the BJP is his political enemy. We made it a condition that communal forces should not be part of the alliance. That means the BJP should not enter the alliance,” he said.

What happens to the INDIA bloc?

The development has also raised questions about the future of the INDIA alliance, which was formed to oppose the BJP.

Malan said Vijay could eventually join the INDIA bloc. “Parties in the INDIA alliance fight separately in their own states, but they unite nationally against the BJP. If the TVK joins the INDIA alliance now, questions may arise over whether the DMK will continue in it. This issue may get resolved by the next Lok Sabha elections,” he said.

Kumaramangalam also questioned the DMK’s future political direction. “DMK’s policy is against the BJP. In that case, why can’t both the TVK and the DMK come together to oppose the BJP? The INDIA alliance includes parties with different ideologies. Will the DMK join hands with the BJP instead of being in the INDIA alliance? Anything can happen in the future,” he said.