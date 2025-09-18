Why Did India Choose May 7 Night To Attack Pakistani Terror Sites? CDS Chauhan Reveals Operation Sindoor Details

Operation Sindoor New Details: India’s Operation Sindoor, the retaliatory strike on Pakistani terror infrastructure following the Pahalgam attack, was carried out with careful planning and precision. On Thursday, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan revealed new details behind the timing of the strikes and the rationale that guided the Indian military’s choices.

Speaking on the operation, CDS General Chauhan disclosed that the strike was executed between 1:00 and 1:30 AM on May 7, targeting nine high-value terrorist facilities in Bahawalpur and Muridke. According to him, the decision to attack at such an hour was deliberate, designed both to maximize impact and minimize civilian casualties.

“On the 7th (of May), the terrorist targets we had chosen, we struck them between 1:00 and 1:30 at night… Why did we strike at 1:30 at night? That is the darkest time and it would be the most difficult to get satellite images or photographs at that time. Yet, we struck at 1 or 1:30 at night. It was for two reasons. First, we had confidence in our capabilities that even at night we would be able to get imagery. And the second important reason was that we wanted to avoid civilian casualties,” the CDS explained.

General Chauhan contrasted Operation Sindoor with the Balakot airstrikes of 2019, when India faced criticism for not producing photographic evidence. He noted that this time, despite the challenges of night operations, India had the technology and confidence to obtain imagery, ensuring proof of the strikes.

He also clarified why the early morning window—between 5:30 and 6:00 AM—was avoided. “The best time would have been 5:30–6:00 AM, but at that time, the first Azaan or the first prayer takes place, and in Bahawalpur and Muridke, there might be a lot of civilian movement at that time. So many civilians could have been killed… They may or may not be linked to terrorists. We wanted to avoid that, which is why we chose the time between 1:00 and 1:30 AM,” Chauhan said.

On the choice of May 7 as the strike date, the CDS explained that weather conditions played a decisive role.

“The May 7 date was perfect according to weather requirements. During that three-four days, the weather was clear as it would have been difficult to take satellite imagery if there were rains,” he added.

General Chauhan further revealed that India had been closely tracking Pakistan’s flying activity after the April 23 Pahalgam attack, in which 26 people were killed by Lashkar-e-Taiba-linked terrorists. The intelligence assessment helped the armed forces identify the most effective and safest window for the retaliation.