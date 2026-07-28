Meta has come under scrutiny after a video posted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his official Facebook page was briefly made unavailable to users in India, with the platform displaying a message that the content had been restricted due to a "legal request". The incident has prompted the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology to seek an explanation from the company, while a parliamentary committee has also summoned major social media firms over issues related to online safety and compliance.
In today's episode of DNA, Rahul Sinha, Managing Editor of Zee News, conducted a detailed analysis of the controversy, questioning Meta's explanation for the temporary removal of the Prime Minister's video and examining the company's content moderation practices in India.
According to the analysis, the video, uploaded on July 23 during the peak of the protests at Jantar Mantar over alleged examination irregularities, contained the Prime Minister's assurance of strict action against paper leaks. However, for several hours, users in India saw a message stating that the content was unavailable because of a "legal request". The message did not cite any court order, legal provision or directive from any government agency.
The programme pointed out that the video did not appear to violate Meta's content policies and noted that the same video remained available on Instagram, another Meta-owned platform, where it reportedly received more than 300 million views within 24 hours.
The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology took up the matter with Meta, with sources saying the company's global head had been summoned and issued a strict warning. Following the intervention, Meta restored the video, apologised for the incident and assured the government that such an error would not recur.
Meta told the government that the removal was caused by a technical fault in its automated content filtering system and that the action was not deliberate. However, according to sources cited in the programme, the government is not fully satisfied with the explanation and believes further discussions are required.
The analysis questioned why only the Prime Minister's post had been affected if the issue was merely a technical glitch. It also noted that the company had not released any report explaining the system failure or clarified why the message referring to a "legal request" had been generated.
The programme further argued that during the protests over paper leaks, social media platforms were flooded with abusive content, misinformation and edited videos targeting the Prime Minister, yet no similar disruption appeared to affect the circulation of such material.
It also referred to a deepfake video of Union Minister Piyush Goyal that was circulated online, prompting him to file a police complaint. The programme questioned Meta's ability to detect manipulated content while the Prime Minister's official video was temporarily blocked.
Citing law enforcement action during the protests, the analysis said Delhi Police had blocked more than 400 Pakistan-based social media handles accused of spreading fake and edited videos to incite unrest, while Maharashtra Police's Cyber Cell had identified over 500 objectionable social media accounts, including more than 100 operated from outside India.
The programme also highlighted Meta's global content moderation policies, noting that the company says more than 15,000 people review content every day to remove material promoting violence, hatred and terrorism. It also referred to Meta's decision in January 2025 to discontinue its fact-checking programme, saying the company had argued that the previous system had led to excessive censorship.
The analysis further noted Meta's significant presence in India, where WhatsApp has more than 540 million active users, Facebook around 400 million users and Instagram approximately 480 million users. It added that Meta earned ₹29,392 crore in advertising revenue from India during the 2024-25 financial year.
Amid the controversy, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology has summoned representatives of Meta, X, Snapchat and Google to appear before it on August 3. The meeting is expected to focus on user privacy, online safety and compliance with government rules relating to public order and law enforcement.
Concluding the analysis, Rahul Sinha said uninterrupted communication between elected governments and citizens is essential in a democracy and argued that social media platforms must act transparently and consistently while enforcing their policies.
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