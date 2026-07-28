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Why did Meta briefly block PM Modi's Facebook video in India?

According to the analysis, the video, uploaded on July 23 during the peak of the protests at Jantar Mantar over alleged examination irregularities, contained the Prime Minister's assurance of strict action against paper leaks. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 28, 2026, 10:41 PM IST|Updated: Jul 28, 2026, 10:41 PM IST
Why did Meta briefly block PM Modi's Facebook video in India?

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