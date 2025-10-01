'Why Did Operation Sindoor Stop?': Owaisi Questions Pahalgam Response And IND Vs PAK Match

Pune: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday addressed what he would have done if he were the Prime Minister during the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, saying he does not indulge in such “dreams.”

Speaking at a press conference in Pune, Owaisi said, “I do not dream about all these. I live in reality and know the extent of my reach,” drawing laughter from onlookers. He emphasized that his goal was not to seek power or a ministerial post.

On the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed 26 lives, Owaisi questioned India’s response, calling it a “real opportunity” to deliver a decisive retaliation. “Why did it stop? I don’t know, truly, I don’t know why it stopped…

The whole of India was prepared to respond,” he said, referring to the military operation that followed. He criticized the halt, adding, “Now, you sit in Parliament and speak about gaining PoK.”

India’s military launched Operation Sindoor as a response to the attack, targeting terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir. Officials have clarified that the operation has been paused but not stopped.

Earlier, Owaisi also raised questions over India playing Asia Cup matches against Pakistan, while clarifying that he had no issues with the Indian cricket team.

Addressing a rally in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur district ahead of upcoming civic polls, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned India’s decision to play cricket with Pakistan despite heightened tensions.

“After the Pahalgam attack, India launched Operation Sindoor and destroyed terrorist sites. The Indus Water Treaty was suspended, and trade was halted. So why are we still playing cricket with Pakistan? What was the need for that match?” Owaisi asked.

He clarified, however, that his criticism was not directed at the Indian cricket team, which he called “a great team,” adding that Pakistan’s team “is no match for it.”

The comments came shortly after India secured its ninth Asia Cup title with a win in Dubai last Sunday.