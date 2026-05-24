Why did Rubio call Modi and Trump ‘serious leaders’? What his India visit says about Indo-US ties

New Delhi: India and the United States appear to be moving closer once again, with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio publicly praising the relationship between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump during his visit to New Delhi.

Speaking at the dedication ceremony for the new US Embassy Support Annex Building in New Delhi on Saturday (May 23), he described the two leaders as focussed on long-term goals and said their personal connection continues to strengthen ties between the two countries.

“It is a personal relationship (between PM Modi and US President Donald Trump) which dates back to the first administration when the president had a chance to visit here, and it has carried over into the second administration. You can just see the connection between them. The connection between leaders is incredibly important. These are two very serious leaders who are focussed not just on the short term but on the long term,” Rubio said.

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His statements came only hours after he held a high-level meeting with PM Modi in Delhi. The talks lasted for more than an hour and covered a wide range of regional and world issues. During the meeting, he also conveyed an invitation from President Trump asking Modi to visit the White House.

Later, PM Modi shared details of the interaction on X and said both sides discussed security issues affecting the region and the international community.

Happy to receive the US Secretary of State, Mr. Marco Rubio.



We discussed sustained progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and issues related to regional and global peace and security.



India and the United States will continue to work closely for… pic.twitter.com/CuD0DdDXB7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 23, 2026

Rubio begins first India visit as secretary of state

Rubio arrived in India earlier in the day, beginning his four-day official visit to the country. This is his first trip to the country since taking office last year.

Before heading to New Delhi, he landed in Kolkata and visited the Mother House, the headquarters of Saint Teresa’s Missionaries of Charity. The visit added a personal and symbolic stop to an otherwise tightly packed diplomatic schedule.

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The US secretary of state is expected to meet External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Sunday (May 24) for formal talks. He will also participate in the Quad foreign ministers’ meeting in the city on Tuesday (May 26), where leaders from the grouping are expected to discuss Indo-Pacific security and regional cooperation.

Apart from official meetings in the capital, Rubio is also scheduled to travel to Agra and Jaipur during the visit.

Trade tensions and Iran war likely to dominate talks

Ahead of his departure for India, Rubio had emphasised the importance of ties with New Delhi and hinted at a broad agenda for the trip.

“There is a lot to work on with India; they are a great ally and partner. We do a lot of good work with them, so this is an important trip,” he had said on Friday (May 22).

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Diplomatic sources expect the ongoing US-Iran conflict to feature in discussions between the two sides. The issue has raised concerns over world energy supplies and oil prices, both of which directly affect India.

Trade tensions are also expected to be discussed after recent tariff-related disagreements between Washington and New Delhi created friction in economic ties.

Despite those concerns, both governments appear keen to keep the partnership moving forward. Rubio’s visit is being viewed as an effort to strengthen coordination between the two countries at a time when geopolitical tensions are rising and strategic partnerships are becoming increasingly important.