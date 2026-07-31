Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Why did Shehzad Poonawala resign from BJP and what will be his next move?

Why did Shehzad Poonawala resign from BJP and what will be his next move?

Will Shehzad Poonawala follow the footsteps of former Tamil Nadu BJP President  K. Annamalai?
 

Edited ByAnjali Singh
Published: Jul 31, 2026, 04:25 PM IST|Updated: Jul 31, 2026, 04:32 PM IST
Why did Shehzad Poonawala resign from BJP and what will be his next move?
Image Credit: Former BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla (IANS)

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Best Lip Balms for Soft, Smooth & Healthy Lips
2
3
4
5