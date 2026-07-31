/Why did Shehzad Poonawala resign from BJP and what will be his next move?

Speaking directly about his exit from the BJP, Poonawala said, “ In 2024, I had thought that when Modi ji becomes PM for the third time, then I will be separated from active politics. But because at that time, we came at 240 seats, I saw that emotion on Modi ji's face. Although he is beyond all this, after seeing that emotion, I felt that at least in the elections in the next 1-2 years, in which we had a crucial Bengal election, Delhi election, Maharashtra-Haryana election, this election gave him full strength, won and gave a message. After that, I think it is time to move ahead with active politics.”