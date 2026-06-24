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  • /Why did Siya Goyal kill Ketan Agarwal? Questions mount as Pune murder case exposes chilling plot

Why did Siya Goyal kill Ketan Agarwal? Questions mount as Pune murder case exposes chilling plot

Ketan, who was engaged to Siya in February this year, had been planning a grand birthday celebration for her in Mahabaleshwar and was also preparing for their wedding in Udaipur later this year. 

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 24, 2026, 11:48 PM IST|Updated: Jun 24, 2026, 11:48 PM IST
Why did Siya Goyal kill Ketan Agarwal? Questions mount as Pune murder case exposes chilling plot
Source: Bureau

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Zee Media Bureau

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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