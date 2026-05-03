Why did the Election Commission announce repolls in Bengal’s Falta?

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday ordered fresh polling in all 285 polling stations of West Bengal’s Falta Assembly constituency on May 21, with vote counting scheduled for May 24.

The move effectively annuls the original polling held on April 29 during the second phase of the West Bengal Assembly elections.

Why did the Election Commission announce repolling?

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The ECI cited “severe electoral offences and subversion of the democratic process” during polling on April 29 as the primary reason for countermanding the results in Falta.

According to the Commission, large-scale irregularities compromised the integrity of the electoral exercise in a substantial portion of the constituency.

Investigations revealed that EVMs in as many as 60 polling stations, accounting for 21% of the total booths, were tampered with.

Several reports indicated that buttons corresponding to opposition candidates, particularly those of the BJP and CPM, were covered with black adhesive tape or marked with ink. Substances like attar were allegedly applied to identify or influence voter choices. The absence of adequate CCTV footage in several booths further raised suspicions that similar malpractices may have occurred elsewhere.

Also Read: West Bengal Assembly election: EC orders re-poll at all 285 booths in Falta constituency

Political allegations and ground reality

The controversy erupted soon after polling, with the BJP launching a strong campaign highlighting videos of tampered EVMs. Party leaders alleged that voters were prevented from choosing BJP candidates, especially in areas where TMC candidate Jahangir Khan, reportedly an aide of TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, was contesting.

Falta falls under the Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency, considered a TMC stronghold.

Complaints also included voter intimidation, booth jamming, violence, and obstruction of polling agents. Protests escalated in the area as opposition parties demanded a complete repoll. The ECI deputed senior observers to verify claims on the ground before arriving at its decision.

On Saturday, fresh repolls were held in 15 booths in West Bengal’s Diamond Harbour and Magrahat Paschim constituencies after the Election Commission's directive upon receiving complaints of irregularities.

Also Read: West Bengal repolling: Over 86 per cent turnout in Magrahat Paschim and Diamond Harbour till 5 pm

Scale and significance of the decision

The ordering of a repoll across an entire Assembly constituency is uncommon. The ECI noted that over 53,967 voters, 22.82% of the electorate, were directly affected in the tampered booths alone. Given the systemic nature of the violations, the Commission concluded that the mandate of the electorate could not be reliably ascertained, necessitating a fresh poll to restore faith in the process.

