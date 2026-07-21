/Why did the government choose Health Minister JP Nadda to lead talks with CJP leaders?

As the Centre opened its first formal channel of communication with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and students over the ongoing NEET-UG paper leak and educational reform related protests, Union Health Minister JP Nadda emerged as the government's point person for the talks. But why did the center choose Health Minister to led the talks?
The meeting took place on Monday after CJP representatives sought discussions with the government, even as thousands of protesters gathered near Jantar Mantar and attempted to march towards Parliament demanding action over the NEET-UG controversy.
While the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the NEET examination under the Ministry of Education, the broader framework governing medical education falls under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, making Nadda's involvement significant.
At first glance, the choice of the Health Minister may appear unusual because NEET is conducted by the National Testing Agency, which functions under the Ministry of Education. However, the examination is the gateway to undergraduate medical and dental education, placing the Health Ministry at the centre of the larger admission ecosystem.
The National Medical Commission (NMC), which functions under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, is responsible for framing key aspects of NEET, including the syllabus, eligibility criteria and cut-off marks. The ministry also oversees several critical areas linked to medical admissions, including:
Because the concerns raised by CJP directly relate to the future of medical aspirants and admissions, the Health Minister became the government's principal representative for the discussions. For many students and parents, the move also signals an attempt to engage through the ministry that shapes the medical education pathway they hope to enter.
The meeting marked the first formal dialogue between the Centre and the CJP since the protests began nearly three weeks ago. The demonstrations, led by activist Sonam Wangchuk's hunger strike, have focused on issues surrounding the NEET-UG examination, including allegations of paper leaks, examination delays, student stress, accountability for lapses and reforms in the medical entrance system.
According to Union Minister JP Nadda, the initiative for talks came from the protesters themselves.
"This morning, for the first time, a proposal came from the protesters to hold talks with the government, and our discussions have been ongoing since 11.50," Nadda said in a post on X.
He added that the discussions were held in a cordial atmosphere and that the delegation later submitted a written memorandum outlining its demands.
The first round of discussions began around 11:50 am, when the CJP delegation presented its demands verbally. Nadda asked the representatives to submit them in writing. Around 4 pm, the delegation returned to his residence and handed over a detailed memorandum, reported news agency IANS.
The CJP delegation was represented by spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka.
Among their key demands were:
After the meeting, Saurav Das said on X that the delegation had conveyed all its demands, including the resignation of the Education Minister. He said Nadda assured them the issues would be discussed at the appropriate level but that no commitments had been made. Das added that the protesters would continue their peaceful agitation until their demands were met.
Citing government sources, IANS reported that no assurances were given on any of the three principal demands. However, Nadda appealed to the protesters to withdraw their month-long sit-in at Jantar Mantar and cooperate with the administration in restoring normalcy in the high-security area around Parliament.
In his statement, Nadda said the government would hold internal discussions on the issues raised before taking any further steps.
Although no immediate decisions emerged from the meeting, it marked the first official engagement between the Centre and the CJP since the protests escalated.
As thousands of protesters attempted to march towards Parliament demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, a senior government minister told that while the protesters had been given a hearing, no commitment had been made on their demands.
Government sources also said Union Home Minister Amit Shah monitored the situation throughout the day and remained in touch with senior officials. Police and paramilitary personnel were instructed to avoid the use of force and, if necessary, use only minimum force to maintain law and order.
The government also defended its handling of examination-related issues, noting that more than 50 lakh students appeared for major national examinations, including NEET, JEE and CUET, this year. Of these, around 10 lakh students appeared in the common examination, while more than 40 lakh took various entrance tests across the country.
According to government sources, counselling and admissions are already underway, and genuine aspirants are focused on securing seats rather than participating in protests. They also maintained that most NEET toppers are first-time candidates from economically weaker and lower middle-class families. Following the paper leak controversy, authorities conducted a re-examination within a month and fixed accountability for those responsible, the sources added.
(with inputs from agencies)
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