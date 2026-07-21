Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Why did the government choose Health Minister JP Nadda to lead talks with CJP leaders?

Why did the government choose Health Minister JP Nadda to lead talks with CJP leaders?

There were no assurances given on any of the three principal demands in CJP delegation meeting with the Health Minister. 

Edited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 21, 2026, 09:19 AM IST|Updated: Jul 21, 2026, 09:21 AM IST
Why did the government choose Health Minister JP Nadda to lead talks with CJP leaders?
Image Credit: CJP delegation submitted its memorandum to the Union Health Minister, J.P. Nadda at his residence (@JPNadda/X)

About the Author

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh

Anjali Singh works as a Sub-Editor at Zee News. She holds a Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication. She previously worked with Asian News International (ANI) and interned with The Indian Express. Her main areas of interest include Defence, Politics, and Geopolitics. She can be reached at anjali.singh@india.com

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Why did the government choose Health Minister JP Nadda to lead talks with CJP leaders?
CJP protest4 min ago
2
Indus water treaty8 min ago
3
Delhi university36 min ago
4
EPFO40 min ago
5
Life Insurance Corporation of India47 min ago