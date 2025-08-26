Why Did Vande Bharat Express Get Diverted? How Floods, Damaged Tracks, Cancelled Trains Are Causing Chaos? Check Cancelled Train List

Heavy rain has caused extensive disruption in train movement to Jammu, as railway traffic on the Pathankot Cantt–Kandrori section has been suspended due to flash flooding and heavy soil erosion in the Chakki River. Damage to rail track alignment has led to cancellation and diversion of various trains, causing disruption to passengers.

Important Trains Cancelled And Rerouted

A railway officer affirmed that one side of the railroad track is still operational, while the other is closed for safety measures. In an effort to cope with the situation, some trains have been cancelled, while others have been rerouted to different routes.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The 54622 Pathankot–Jalandhar City Passenger train has been cancelled. The 22478 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra–New Delhi Vande Bharat Express and the 19224 Jammutavi–Sabarmati BG Express have been diverted via Pathankot–Gurdaspur–Amritsar–Beas–Jalandhar Cantt. Passengers have been informed by Chief Public Relations Officer Himanshu Shekhar Upadhyay to verify revised schedules prior to traveling.

18 trains cancelled due to traffic suspended in Down Line PTKC/Pathankot Cantt to KNDI/Kandrori due to heavy soil erosion and flash flood in Chakki River and traffic suspended between JAT/Jammu Tawi to SVDK/Katra, JAT/Jammu Tawi to BBMN/Bari Brahman (Down Line) section due to… pic.twitter.com/YDdgrVdqrF — ANI (@ANI) August 26, 2025

Broader Impact On Road And Waterways

The train disruption is one of a larger effect from the continuous heavy rain in the area. A road bridge over the Sahar Khad river on the Jammu-Pathankot National Highway has also been destroyed. Meanwhile, the overflowing Modhopur barrage has swelled the Ravi River, flooding a number of low-lying areas in the Kathua district.

Water levels in the main rivers and streams of the region, such as the Basantar, Ujh, Chenab, and Tawi, have increased considerably. Railway officials said that repair work on the washed-out tracks would be a priority when the water level recedes and the track steadies.

ALSO READ | Will The Monsoon Chaos Continue? The IMD's Red Alert Paints A Worrying Picture For Several Indian States | Check Latest Forecast