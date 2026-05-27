Why do goldsmiths burn clothes used in jewellery making? The age-old practice explained

New Delhi: Gold prices are at record highs, and making jewellery today means every gram of gold counts. In workshops where gold ornaments are made and polished, artisans follow a process where even the smallest particle of it is treated with care. The artisans follow a practice that may surprises you: the cloths, carpets and sheets used during work are later burned.

Gold jewellery making is not a single-step process. It involves several stages. First, raw gold is melted and turned into rods. Those rods are then drawn into thin wires. After that, different designs and patterns are created using machines and hand tools. At every stage, tiny amounts of gold get shaved off or stick to surfaces.

These fine particles are not always visible. They settle on cloth used to wipe machines, on work tables and even on carpets placed in the workshop. Over time, this small loss adds up.

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Why cloth is saved and then burned

Goldsmiths collect all the cloth pieces used for cleaning machines, wiping surfaces or covering work areas. Instead of throwing them away, they are stored carefully. Once a certain amount is collected, the cloth is burned in a controlled way.

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The reason is burning helps recover the tiny gold particles trapped in the fabric. When the cloth is reduced to ash, the leftover material is processed to extract the gold that was stuck during daily work.

Artisans explain that even carpets and sheets used in the work area are treated the same way. Anything that comes in contact with gold dust is considered valuable material.

How much gold is recovered this way

According to jewellery makers, the amount of gold recovered from such waste is not small over time. In many workshops, around 10 grams of gold per year can be extracted from used cloth and cleaning material. In today’s market, even this quantity has high value; and therefore, nothing is ignored.

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This recovery process is also one of the reasons gold workshops are extremely disciplined about cleaning machines and workspaces at regular intervals. Every wipe matters because even microscopic dust can turn into measurable value over time.

A practice built on experience

This method has developed over years of hands-on experience in traditional jewellery making. In an industry where gold is constantly melted, recast and refined, artisans have learned that loss cannot be completely avoided. The practice has been to recover what gets left behind, even from something as ordinary as a cleaning cloth.

What looks like waste from the outside is actually part of a system that ensures gold does not slip away unnoticed.