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NewsIndiaWhy do hotel rooms use white-coloured bedsheets only? The hidden reason will surprise you
WHY HOTELS USE WHITE BEDSHEETS

Why do hotel rooms use white-coloured bedsheets only? The hidden reason will surprise you

White bedsheets make it easy to spot dirt, stains, or hair instantly. This gives guests confidence that the room is clean and hygienic.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Saurav Suman|Last Updated: Apr 20, 2026, 09:19 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Why do hotel rooms use white-coloured bedsheets only? The hidden reason will surprise youImage credit: freepik

Almost every hotel uses white-coloured bedsheets and pillow covers in their rooms, but have you ever thought why only this particular colour? It may look like a simple design choice, but there’s a clear reason why hotels prefer white over other colours.

White bedsheets make it easy to spot dirt, stains, or hair instantly. This gives guests confidence that the room is clean and hygienic. For hotels, it also helps housekeeping staff quickly identify anything that needs extra cleaning or replacement.

Hotels deal with hundreds of sheets every day. White linen can be washed at high temperatures and even bleached without worrying about colour fading. This makes cleaning more effective and helps kill germs and bacteria, which is harder to manage with coloured fabrics.

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Comfort and luxury

White sheets are often associated with freshness, simplicity, and luxury. Many high-end hotels use white bedding to create a calm and relaxing environment. It also gives rooms a neat and uniform look, which appeals to most guests.

Cost and practicality

Using one standard colour helps hotels manage laundry and inventory more efficiently. There is no need to separate colours, and sheets can be replaced or mixed easily without worrying about mismatched sets. This reduces both cost and effort in daily operations.

(Also Read: Why do Pen caps have a tiny hole at the top? The hidden reason will leave you shocked)

Why not other colours?

Coloured bedsheets may hide stains, but that can also be a drawback. Guests may not feel as confident about cleanliness if marks are not visible. Over time, colours can fade unevenly, making the sheets look old and worn out.

While it may seem like a small detail, white bedsheets are a practical and thoughtful choice by hotels. With this, hotels maintain hygiene, reduce costs, and create a pleasant experience for guests. The next time you stay in a hotel, those white sheets will remind you of the careful planning behind everyday comfort.

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