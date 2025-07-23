Why Do Indian Filmmakers Continue To Embrace Pakistan Despite Hostility? DNA Explained
Despite strained India-Pakistan ties, Indian filmmakers like Amrinder Gill and Diljit Dosanjh face backlash for casting Pakistani actors, raising concerns over prioritising artistic collaboration over national sentiment and respect.
Even as tensions between India and Pakistan remain high with trade, sports, and even airspace connectivity severed, some Indian filmmakers appear unshaken in their affection for Pakistan. This has raised eyebrows among many who question the rationale behind such cross-border creative alliances.
Recently, singer-actor Amrinder Gill’s film Chal Mera Putt 4 has come under scrutiny. The film’s release in India has been delayed as the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has yet to clear it, reportedly due to the inclusion of several Pakistani actors, most notably Iftikhar Thakur.
Thakur, a controversial Pakistani comedian and actor, has previously made derogatory remarks about the Indian Army and mocked Indian filmmakers who gave him work. His statements, filled with anti-India sentiment, have triggered public outrage in India.
In today's DNA, Zee News managing editor, Rahul Sinha, explained why do Indian filmmakers continue to embrace Pakistan despite hostility?
The controversy echoes a similar incident involving Diljit Dosanjh, whose film faced backlash for prioritising a Pakistani actress. Both actors, despite being celebrated faces in Punjabi cinema, are now being criticised for repeatedly collaborating with Pakistani talent.
Critics argue that filmmakers like Gill and Dosanjh, under the pretext of artistic freedom and cultural harmony, are indirectly encouraging those who insult India and its armed forces. The broader concern is whether financial incentives are being prioritised over national sentiment.
Some voices, including actor Binnu Dhillon, have taken a firm stand against working with those who openly disrespect India. They question the moral integrity of supporting artists like Thakur, who feed off Indian audiences while ridiculing the country.
As the debate intensifies, one thing is clear: while art may transcend borders, respect for the nation and its defenders cannot be compromised. Filmmakers must decide whether national dignity is worth sacrificing for box-office profits.
