‘Why do men marry if only intention is to humiliate wife and her family?’: SC’s strong remark in dowry case

The Supreme Court of India has made strong observations in a dowry-linked harassment case. While hearing a case in which the bride died suspiciously within the early years of marriage, Justice B.V. Nagarathna questioned the harsh social reality underlying the dowry system and remarked, “Why do men marry at all if, after marriage, their only intention is to insult and humiliate the woman and her family?” She further stated that such individuals must be sent a strong message that they cannot continue to humiliate the bride and her family.

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What was the case before the Court?

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The matter relates to the suspicious death of a woman in Chhattisgarh in 2010. The woman died by hanging at her matrimonial home within three years of her marriage. According to the police, the woman’s husband and his family members had been continuously demanding dowry. They allegedly subjected her to harassment over demands for cash and a car.

The trial court held that the woman’s death had occurred under abnormal circumstances within seven years of marriage, thereby attracting the legal presumption relating to dowry death. The court convicted several members of the husband’s family under Section 304B IPC (dowry death), Section 306 IPC (abetment of suicide), and Section 498A IPC (cruelty and harassment by husband or relatives).

Subsequently, the Chhattisgarh High Court upheld the trial court’s judgment.

What happened in the Supreme Court today?

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by the woman’s brother-in-law (devar), who had challenged his conviction under Section 498A of the Indian Penal Code. Counsel appearing for the accused argued that his client had been convicted only under Section 498A IPC and that even this charge was not made out against him.

However, Justice Nagarathna did not agree with the submission. She observed, “You should, in fact, be relieved that your client has been convicted only under Section 498A, under which he has received a sentence of three years. In such cases, the attempt from the husband’s side is often to extract as much money as possible from the bride and her family.”

‘Girl’s family is being called beggars’

Referring to the allegations on record, Justice Nagarathna said, “Look at what the in-laws are saying to the girl’s family. They are calling them beggars and saying that they cannot provide money. On one hand, the girl’s family was pleading to save their daughter, while on the other hand, they were being insulted as beggars.”

When the defence counsel attempted to respond, Justice Nagarathna interrupted him, stating, “You should remain quiet. The girl’s father had even agreed to pay Rs 60,000, and yet your client was calling them beggars.”

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The second judge on the Bench, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, also remarked that it was shocking that even educated people engage in such conduct. The defence also cited the delay in lodging the FIR. However, the Supreme Court refused to interfere and upheld the findings of the lower courts.