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Why do the armed forces propose to retain most Agniveers after 4 years of service?

Earlier former Army Chief Genral Upendra Dwivedi said any future refinements in the Agnipath scheme must be driven by operational requirements and real-world field experience, rather than predetermined targets or percentages.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 06, 2026, 02:05 PM IST|Updated: Jul 06, 2026, 02:09 PM IST
Why do the armed forces propose to retain most Agniveers after 4 years of service?
Image Credit: Armed forces are seeking to raise the retention percentage of the Agniveers from the current 25%. (Representative Image IANS)

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