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Why does your cell phone network fail inside Delhi Metro? Here's what TRAI probe found

The TRAI conducted an extensive drive test across the Delhi-NCR metro network and the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor and covered nearly 490 kilometres.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jun 17, 2026, 07:23 AM IST|Updated: Jun 17, 2026, 07:23 AM IST
Why does your cell phone network fail inside Delhi Metro? Here's what TRAI probe found
Image Credit: (Photo: Instagram)

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