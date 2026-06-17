/Why does your cell phone network fail inside Delhi Metro? Here's what TRAI probe found

New Delhi: Mobile network issues have become part of the journey for daily commuters on the Delhi Metro. From Rajiv Chowk to long underground stretches, calls often drop midway, videos freeze and digital payments sometimes fail at crucial moments. While most passengers tend to blame their phone or telecom provider, an assessment by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) gives a clearer picture of what is actually happening across the network.
The TRAI conducted an extensive drive test across the Delhi-NCR metro network and the Delhi-Meerut RRTS corridor and covered nearly 490 kilometres. The exercise was carried out in April and included major metro lines such as the Blue, Yellow, Red, Pink, Magenta, Green, Airport Express, Noida Aqua Line, Gurugram Rapid Metro and the RRTS corridor.
The test did not only look at call quality. It also measured internet speed, signal strength, data upload and download performance and network coverage issues. The most important finding was the presence of coverage blackspots, where mobile signals dropped below the minimum required level. In such areas, phones may still show network bars, but the quality is too weak to support smooth calls or stable internet use.
These weak zones were recorded across several stretches, with parts of Delhi, Ghaziabad and the Meerut corridor showing more frequent issues.
The assessment included multiple major sections of the metro system. These ranged from Sector-51 Noida to Depot Station on the Aqua Line, Dwarka Sector-21 to Noida Electronic City on the Blue Line, Vaishali to Yamuna Bank, Kirti Nagar to Brigadier Hoshiyar Singh on the Green Line, Dwarka to Dhansa Bus Stand on the Grey Line, Botanical Garden to Krishna Park Extension on the Magenta Line, Airport Express, the Pink Line corridors, the Violet Line, the Yellow Line and the Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat RRTS corridor.
Across these routes, network performance varied and showed that connectivity issues are not limited to a single line or a single operator.
The report also reviewed performance across major telecom operators. MTNL recorded the highest number of weak signal points, with 20,768 out of 43,220 samples falling below acceptable standards.
Among private operators, Airtel recorded 1,280 weak signal points from 52,666 samples, Reliance Jio recorded 1,297 from 52,325 samples and Vodafone recorded 1,490 from 52,753 samples.
While private operators performed better overall, the report made it clear that even their networks face interruptions in the metro environment. The issue is not confined to one provider, but varies depending on location and infrastructure conditions.
The Delhi Metro is one of the most complex urban transit systems in the world. Large parts of its network run underground, especially in busy sections such as Rajiv Chowk, where signals struggle to pass through tunnels. Other sections are elevated, forcing mobile phones to constantly switch between towers as trains move at high speed.
Known as handover, this process can sometimes get disrupted even for a second that affects call quality and slows down internet performance. The most important finding was the presence of areas with no reliable coverage. Mobile signals there were dropped below the minimum required level. During peak hours, thousands of passengers are simultaneously streaming videos, making calls or using data-heavy apps, which further loads the available network capacity.
The rollout of 5G in India brought expectations of a smoother mobile experience. In terms of speed, the results are strong. Jio recorded an average download speed of 141.28 Mbps, while Airtel recorded 81.72 Mbps during the test.
These speeds are higher than many home broadband connections. But the report makes it clear that speed alone does not guarantee a smooth experience. Even with fast connectivity, sudden drops in signal quality can interrupt calls and disrupt online activity, which impacts how users experience the network.
Delhi is not alone in facing such challenges. Cities like London, New York, Paris and Tokyo have all dealt with similar issues in their metro systems for years. In fact, the London Underground required long-term infrastructure projects to achieve consistent mobile coverage across its network.
In India too, Mumbai Metro’s Aqua Line has introduced dedicated telecom infrastructure to improve underground connectivity.
The TRAI has shared its findings with telecom operators. The expectation now is that companies will work on strengthening weak zones by installing additional equipment and improving coverage stability across the metro network.
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