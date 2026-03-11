'Why doesn't Tharoor teach him?': Amit Shah's veiled jibe at LoP Rahul over gag allegation

Union Home Minister Amit Shah tore into the opposition ranks while replying to the motion of no confidence brought by the Congress party against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Launching a scathing attack against Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party, Shah reminded them that the house functions as per rules and pre-decided topics. Taking a veiled jab at Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, Shah said that he has been a member of the house for a long but doesn't know the rules.

"The decorum is that this Lok Sabha, this house, will run as per the rules. If anyone stands in this house and starts speaking as per their whims and fancies, then the speaker will have to make them sit down. The subjects of discussion are pre-decided in this house. Today, I am speaking on the no-confidence motion against the Speaker, and then, I cannot speak on the end of Maoism and Naxalism in the country. If I do so, you will make me sit. Then a member will allege that you don't allow him to speak. Brother, here, members have to speak as per the rules. There are many senior members (in the opposition). Shashi Tharoor is sitting. MP Balu is there. Why don't they teach him? If they had taught him, the issue would have been resolved there," said Shah.

Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has time and again claimed before media that the government doesn't let him speak in Parliament.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Countering the allegation, Shah said that he has been an MLA and MP for nearly 30 years, but never saw the Lok Sabha Speaker allowing members the chance to raise zero hour matters until midnight. "Yet they say they don't get a chance at all...In 2019, a record 78 women were elected to Parliament, and we, Speaker Sahib Birla Ji, gave all women MPs the right to speak. At Birla Ji's insistence, the use of regional languages inside the House also increased, and speeches were delivered here in about 14 languages," said Shah backing Om Birla.

The Union Home Minister further said, "I want to inform the Congress Party that in the 17th Lok Sabha, the Congress Party was allotted 157 hours and 55 minutes, while they had 52 members. In comparison, the BJP was given 349 hours and 8 minutes, while our membership stood at 303. Thus, the Speaker Sir has ensured that the Congress Party received 6 times more time than the BJP. Similarly, in the 18th Lok Sabha, the Congress Party spoke for 71 hours until yesterday, even though they have 99 members. Whereas the Bharatiya Janata Party was allotted 122 hours, even though we have 239 members. Even in this, the Congress Party got double the time compared to the BJP. But they claim that we weren't given a chance to speak."

Responding to KC Venugopal’s charge that the Leader of Opposition was interrupted a dozen times by the Speaker, he asked, “When the errant leader doesn’t listen, what do you think the Speaker should do?”

Shah asserted that Rahul Gandhi’s attendance in the 17th Lok Sabha was 51 per cent against the national average of 67 per cent. In the 16th Lok Sabha, his attendance was 52 per cent against the national average of 80 per cent.

“In the 15th Lok Sabha, his attendance was 43 per cent while the national average was 76 per cent,” he added.

Shah said that the Congress MP did not take part in most debates, including the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address, discussion on the budget, and Bills and did not even take part in discussions on the most important bills.

Shah further alleged that when it comes to speaking time in Parliament, opposition leaders are found in Germany and England. Shah tore into Rahul Gandhi over repeated foreign visits and stated that the Congress MP chooses to go abroad when the House is in session.

“When Parliament sessions are underway, he plans foreign trips. How can he speak here from abroad? There is no provision for video conference,” Shah added.