topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
DEMONETISATION

'Why don't you celebrate Notebandi Divas': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi dares BJP after SC upholds govt's demonetisation move

SC verdict on demonetisation: A 5-judge Constitutional Bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer today said there has to be restraint in matters of such a policy and the court cannot supplant the wisdom of the executive by a judicial review of its decision. However, Justice B V Nagarathna strongly differed from the majority judgment by invoking the RBI Act, saying the scrapping of high-value currency notes should have been done through legislation and not by a notification.

Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2023, 07:35 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

'Why don't you celebrate Notebandi Divas': AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi dares BJP after SC upholds govt's demonetisation move

Hyderabad: Hitting out at the Narendra Modi government at the Centre over its demonetisation move in 2016, All-India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday challenged the ruling BJP to celebrate 'Demonetisation Day.' Owaisi, a vocal critic of the BJP and its ideologies, slammed the Modi government for repeatedly claiming that the demonetisation move was taken to primarily check the flow of black money, among others. The AIMIM chief claimed that demonetisation badly affected the economy.

According to Owaisi, the decision (on demonetisation) was wrong as it led to a decline in the growth of the GDP to 4 per cent in 2019-2020 from 8.3 per cent in 2016-17. “We want to tell the Prime Minister why don't you celebrate 'Demonetisation Day'. If demonetisation was a success and if they think it was a success, we challenge the BJP why don't they celebrate 'Demonetisation Day'. The Prime Minister knows that women, daily wage workers, artisans, drivers, electricians, and masons were affected owing to demonetisation. Why doesn't the BJP celebrate 'Notebandi Divas'?," the Hyderabad MP told reporters.

 

 

Quoting a report, Owaisi said 50 lakh people lost employment. "After demonetisation, people took loans. Prime Minister shrunk the workforce and that showed his incompetence. Today, 32.18 lakh crore of currency is in circulation as against 17.97 lakh crore (during that time)," Owaisi said.

The extremely critical remarks from the AIMIM chief came after the Supreme Court, in a 4:1 verdict, today upheld the decision to demonetise the Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 notes by saying the decision-making process was not flawed.

Observing that the decision being an economic policy of the executive cannot be reversed, a 5-judge Constitutional Bench headed by Justice S A Nazeer said there has to be restraint in matters of such a policy and the court cannot supplant the wisdom of the executive by a judicial review of its decision. However, Justice B V Nagarathna strongly differed from the majority judgment by invoking the RBI Act, saying the scrapping of high-value currency notes should have been done through legislation and not by a notification.

Live Tv

DemonetisationNote banNotebandi DiwasAsaduddin OwaisiSupreme CourtDemonetisation verdictBJPNarendra Modi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Legendary football player Pele passed away
DNA Video
DNA: How did Rishabh escape from 'Burning Car'?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: December 30, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Now you will get the 'right' to vote from anywhere
DNA Video
DNA: When Nano Technology started in 1959
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Promotional scam' of coaching centers in Kota
DNA Video
DNA: Fight on Bangkok-Kolkata Flight!
DNA Video
DNA: Afghanistan has become hell for women
DNA Video
DNA: Wake-Up Alarm for Students in Haryana!
DNA Video
DNA: When the national song Vande Mataram was sung for the first time in 1896