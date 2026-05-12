Why Europe wants India in its secret sixth-generation fighter jet plans

New Delhi: As India looks to strengthen its future air power and increase its role in the international defence industry, New Delhi is in talks with two major European groups developing sixth-generation fighter jets.

It comes at a time when countries are preparing for the next phase of aerial warfare expected to define military aviation between 2040 and 2050. Its involvement is being seen as important not only for military cooperation but also for the long-term economics of these advanced fighter programmes.

European defence groups are understood to be keen on bringing India into the projects at an early stage. Apart from financial support for the costly development phase, the country is being viewed as a major future operator whose participation could help increase production numbers and improve the commercial strength of the programmes in the international market.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ: Why India is moving its new fighter jets to forward bases near Pakistan

An early commitment from a large force like the Indian Air Force (IAF) would give European programmes better production certainty and could make these aircraft more attractive to other countries once exports begin in the future.

India’s aerospace rise draws international interest

One of the main reasons behind Europe’s interest is India’s fast-growing aerospace manufacturing ecosystem. Over the last few years, the country has expanded its domestic defence industry through projects such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA).

The programme has pushed New Delhi deeper into areas such as stealth aircraft design, sensor fusion, advanced avionics and next-generation combat technologies. Defence officials believe this growing technical base now gives the country the ability to contribute more actively to highly advanced international aircraft programmes.

India’s role could also help European fighter projects deal with one of their biggest long-term challenge, which is cost.

ALSO READ: During Iran tensions, Israel boosts military power, to buy F-35I and F-15IA fighter jets from US – Find out how dangerous they are

International fighter jet competition has become increasingly driven by production scale. Chinese defence platforms benefit from large domestic manufacturing numbers, helping bring down unit costs. American fighter aircraft programmes also gain an advantage because several allied countries join as buyers even before the aircraft formally enters service.

European fighter projects have traditionally struggled with higher per-aircraft costs due to lower production numbers. Industry experts believe India’s participation could help increase manufacturing volumes and improve cost competitiveness.

Supply chains and technology partnerships

India’s inclusion could also transform supply chains for future combat aircraft production. Companies from the country are active in software development, avionics integration, precision engineering and advanced manufacturing. The expansion of India’s private defence sector has further increased international interest in long-term industrial partnerships.

If Indian suppliers become part of the manufacturing ecosystem for sixth-generation fighter jets, production could be distributed across multiple locations, helping reduce bottlenecks and lower manufacturing expenses.

The country’s involvement goes beyond simply buying advanced fighter aircraft. Participation would allow Indian industry and engineers to become part of an international aerospace network working on future warfare technologies.

ALSO READ: 114 Rafales, one make-or-break detail: Why this document is running the deal

These next-generation fighter programmes are expected to include capabilities such as artificial intelligence-driven combat systems, manned-unmanned teaming, advanced propulsion technologies and highly integrated digital warfare systems.

Defence observers believe such exposure could also support India’s own long-term military aviation goals beyond the AMCA project by speeding up technology development within the country.

The talks are part of a long-term strategic process, but they highlight how India is increasingly being viewed not only as a buyer of advanced defence platforms, but also as a future development and manufacturing partner in some of the world’s most advanced military aviation programmes.