Why farm may still be a thorn in India-US trade deal | Explained

US President Donald Trump on Monday announced that he has reached a trade deal with India that lowers US reciprocal tariffs on Indian imports to 18% from 25%, claiming New Delhi will cut its tariff and non-tariff barriers on American goods, potentially reducing it to Zero.

He also said that, India will buy over $500 billion of US. Energy, Technology, Agricultural, Coal, and many other products.

However, there has been no official statement from the Indian side regarding India slashing tariffs on US goods to zero, nor any clarification on the key sectors in which an agreement has been made.

US Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins also thanked the US President for the announcement of the deal, which identified agriculture as a key sector that India has agreed to consider.

Brooke Rollins said, "Thank you @POTUS for ONCE AGAIN delivering for our American farmers. New US-India deal will export more American farm products to India's massive market, lifting prices, and pumping cash into rural America."

She also added, "In 2024, America’s agricultural trade deficit with India was $1.3 billion. India’s growing population is an important market for American agricultural products and today’s deal will go a long way to reducing this deficit."

Rollins also described the agreement as the United States’ “first victory” among dozens of trade deals focused on expanding agricultural exports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s statement regarding the deal also lacked any specific mention of agriculture. In fact, the zero-tariff aspect was not mentioned either, as he only expressed delight over the reduction of tariffs to 18%.

Whatever the trade deal may be, there has been no mention from the Indian side regarding US agricultural goods being exported to India on zero tariff, by any Indian government official. Since this has only been claimed by Trump and the US Agriculture Secretary, it is still not clear whether India is really opening its agriculture sector.

The agriculture remains a major sticking point in India-US trade negotiations, often described as the "loggerheads" issue due to deep-seated protectionism on both sides.

India's reluctance on opening its market for US agricultural sector steps from a combination of social, economic and political factors. Despite continuous US demands for greater access of Indian market for its agricultural export like corn, soybeans, dairy, poultry and genetically modified (GM) crops to manage its trade deficit, New Delhi has consistently prioritised domestic priorities.

1. Protection of farmers' livelihoods and rural economy

Agriculture employs nearly half of India's workforce, with over 100 million small and marginal farmers relying on it for survival. Indian farms are typically small (average holding around 1-2 hectares), fragmented, and less mechanised compared to vast, industrialised US operations. Opening markets to cheaper, heavily subsidised US imports could flood the market, depress local prices, and devastate rural incomes, potentially leading to widespread distress and job losses. The dairy sector, dominated by cooperatives and small producers supporting 70-80 million households, is particularly vulnerable to competition from US products.

2. Uneven level playing field due to subsidies and dumping

US agricultural benefits from huge government subsidies with direct income payments and support programs, enabling overproduction and exports at below-market prices, a practice sometimes called as "dumping." Indian farmers, lacking comparable support, cannot compete with US products fairly. This disparity is a core reason why India maintain high tariffs and resists reductions that could expose domestic producers to subsidised imports like wheat, rice, corn, and soybeans.

3. Political and Social Sensitivities

The farm sector is one of the politically sensitive sector, with farmers remain the powerful voting bloc capable of mobilising large-scale protests, evidenced by 2020-2021 farm law agitation.

Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has publicly vowed to protect farmers' interests, even at the cost of higher US tariffs, to avoid opposition attacks and maintain rural support. Culturally, sectors like dairy are tied to traditions and community structures.

Why US wants to sell its farm product in India

The United States wants to sell more of its agricultural (farm) products in India primarily for economic and strategic reasons.

1. India's massive and growing market

India is the world's most populous country (over 1.4 billion people) with one of the fastest-growing economies, rising consumer spending, and increasing urbanisation. This creates strong demand for high-quality, diverse imported foods and agricultural goods, especially as domestic production faces challenges like climate change, water scarcity, soil issues, and labor shifts to cities. US officials frequently describe India as a "massive market" for American farm products.

2. Reducing the US agricultural trade deficit with India

The US has run an agricultural trade deficit with India (e.g., around $1.3 billion in 2024), meaning India exports more farm goods to the US (like spices, rice, and seafood) than it imports. Expanding US exports helps narrow this gap, boost revenues for American farmers, lift domestic prices, and inject money into rural US communities.

3. Supporting US farmers and "America First" policies

US agriculture is highly productive and subsidised, leading to surpluses in products like tree nuts (almonds, pistachios), cotton, soyabeans, dairy, poultry, ethanol, apples, pulses. Opening India's market provides new outlets for these goods, increases farmer incomes, and aligns with policies (especially under recent administrations) to prioritise American exports and rural economic gains.

Senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute, Michael Rubin casts doubt in this deal. He said, "We are going to see where the dust settles on this, but I suspect the total will be 18 per cent. Frankly, if India's tariffs on US goods are 0 per cent, I also think India should make it very clear right now that the reciprocal equivalent would be 0 per cent tariffs on Indian goods to the United States."

He further noted that the United States is becoming a little more concerned about its own economy.

He added, "Trump is facing pressure, which we’ve seen reflected in the choice of the new Federal Reserve chairman with regard to inflation. Therefore, Trump is perfectly happy to claim a so-called 'win' at home. Whether it is actually a win in the long term remains questionable, not because the outcome is negative, as it is positive, but because of the negative ramifications of how Trump went about negotiating this."

Therefore, it is still not certain whether India will open its market to US agricultural goods. Such a move could have serious domestic repercussions for India, particularly for its farming sector. As a result, caution continues to define India’s approach to agricultural trade liberalisation.