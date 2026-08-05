India has one of the youngest populations in the world, with millions of Gen Z voters joining elections every year. Young people lead protests, run online campaigns and raise issues such as jobs, education and climate change. However, their presence is rarely seen inside Parliament or state assemblies. The gap between young voters and young lawmakers continues to grow.
India's population is young, but its lawmakers are mostly middle-aged or older. According to PRS Legislative Research, the average age of MPs in the 18th Lok Sabha is 56 years.
This means the generation most affected by decisions on jobs, education, digital policy and climate has very little representation in the country's highest law-making body.
Several barriers continue to limit young candidates.
Many young leaders who enter Parliament come from political families. According to the Association for Democratic Reforms, around 31% of Lok Sabha MPs belong to political families.
Well-known family names, financial support and strong party connections often help these candidates get election tickets. Young people without political backgrounds usually find it much harder to enter electoral politics.
For first-generation leaders, local government is often the starting point. Panchayats, municipal bodies and student unions help young leaders gain experience and connect with people.
Many successful politicians began their careers in local politics. However, moving from local government to state assemblies or Parliament remains difficult without strong party support.
Most MPs in the 18th Lok Sabha are well educated. Around 78% have an undergraduate degree or higher. However, women remain underrepresented. Only 74 women MPs were elected, making up about 14% of the House. Among them, only a small share are below the age of 40, showing that young women face even greater challenges in entering politics.
Although many MPs in the current Lok Sabha are first-time members, most are middle-aged rather than Gen Z. Unless political parties create more opportunities for young candidates and reduce financial barriers, India's youngest generation will continue to influence politics from outside the legislature instead of inside it.
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