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Loud on the streets, absent in house: Why Gen Z is missing from India's Parliament

India has millions of young voters but very few young lawmakers. Here's why Gen Z remains underrepresented in Parliament despite leading political and social movements across the country.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Aug 05, 2026, 01:47 PM IST|Updated: Aug 05, 2026, 01:47 PM IST
Loud on the streets, absent in house: Why Gen Z is missing from India's Parliament
Image Credit: Zee News.

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Loud on the streets, absent in house: Why Gen Z is missing from India's Parliament
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