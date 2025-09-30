'Why Girls Dance In Front Of Boys? Book A Hotel': IKGPTU Dean Denies Dandiya Night Permission To Female Students

Chandigarh: Dr. Satvir Singh, dean of student welfare at IKGPTU, Main Campus, Kapurthala, Punjab, has landed in the eye of a storm after his alleged sexist remarks denying permission for girls to participate in the college’s Dandiya Night event. The dean reportedly asked, "Why girls dance in front of boys? Itna karna hai to aap hotel book kar lo (If you insist on doing it, book a hotel)."

Singh allegedly did not stop there and went on to add, "Why do girls want to dance with boys, I can lock up boys and allow only girls to dance. Who will take responsibility for this event? Even the VC (vice chancellor) will not do anything in this matter."

Students have reacted with anger and disbelief, calling the statements “humiliating”, “vulgar” and “unprofessional”. The alleged remarks have triggered a wave of outrage across the campus, prompting protests demanding immediate accountability from the administration.

Sexist remarks by Dean Student Welfare Dr Satvir denying Dandiya Night: "Why girls dance in front of boys? Book a hotel." Such gender discrimination is unacceptable! We protest for equality &dignity. @harjotbains @OfficialDPRPP @PP_kapurthala @ANI @PTC_Network @BhagwantMann — Navneet (@nav9v) September 29, 2025

The students are resolute in their demands. They call for the immediate dismissal of the dean of student welfare for “misconduct and derogatory behavior.” They insist that the college issue an official notice, signed and stamped by all concerned authorities, guaranteeing that no student will ever face disrespect for requesting permission to organise college events. The notice must also ensure that all students, regardless of gender, are treated equally, with no conditional restrictions such as separate timings or limitations.

Students further demand the proper allocation and transparent use of funds for student events, encouragement of cultural activities without bias and official security arrangements for events. They emphasise that the responsibility to ensure security lies with the administration, not the girl students themselves.

Addressing their position, the students stressed, "We are not demanding anything unlawful or unreasonable," and added, "What we have received in return is disrespect and humiliation from a senior authority."

They gave an ultimatum, stating, "We demand immediate written action from the vice chancellor, fulfilling the above mentioned three demands. The action taken must be shared with all students and stakeholders through the college's official announcement channels."

The protests highlight a larger concern over student dignity and equality at the campus. Students warn, "This matter concerns the dignity and respect of every student, and we will not remain silent until action is taken."