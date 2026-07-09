/Why Gurugram turns into a lake every monsoon despite its modern infrastructure

Gurugram: It takes only a few hours of heavy rain for Gurugram’s image as a modern corporate hub to take a hit. With the arrival of monsoon, the city’s wide roads, office corridors and residential areas turn into waterlogged stretches and leave commuters stuck in long traffic jams.
This year is no different. The first heavy spell of rain exposed the city’s drainage problems once again. Several roads became water pools, vehicles got stuck in flooded stretches and traffic moved at a crawl across major routes. On Wednesday (July 8) too, traffic congestion because of incessant rain continued and forced the Gurugram police to issue a work-from-home advisory for employees.
The problem is not new. The city has struggled every monsoon despite its rapid growth during the rest of the year. The reasons include its geography, rapid urban development and infrastructure that has not kept pace with the city’s expansion.
One of the biggest reasons behind Gurugram’s flooding problem is its geographical location. The city lies between parts of the Aravalli hills, with slopes around the eastern and southern areas directing rainwater towards lower parts of the city.
Much of the city is a low-lying area with a bowl-like shape. During heavy rainfall, water flowing down from higher areas collects in the city instead of moving out.
Rapid construction has also led to the disruption of the natural drainage system which used to aid in draining away this water. The main natural drains of the city are the Najafgarh drain and the Badshahpur drain. Over the years, construction activity and encroachments around these drainage routes have reduced their ability to handle heavy rainfall.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has flagged illegal construction and encroachments around natural drains in Haryana during several hearings.
A satellite-based study by the Centre for Science and Environment (CSE) found that Gurugram has lost more than 80 per cent of its natural water bodies over the last three decades. The expansion of concrete surfaces has reduced the land’s ability to absorb rainwater. It has increased surface flooding.
Gurugram’s transformation from a small town into a major business centre happened at a rapid pace. The city now has multinational offices, shopping malls, high-rise residential towers and major highways. However, its stormwater drainage network has not expanded at the same speed.
The city’s drainage system was designed decades ago and cannot handle the volume of rainwater produced by today's urban development.
An IIT Delhi study commissioned by the Haryana government found that much of Gurugram’s drainage infrastructure is 20 to 30 years old. The system can handle around 15 to 20 mm of rainfall per hour, while monsoon showers often exceed that level.
When rainfall increases, stormwater channels and sewage systems struggle to cope. It leads to water accumulation on roads.
Several major locations in Gurugram have become known as waterlogging hotspots every year. Areas such as IFFCO Chowk, Rajiv Chowk and Hero Honda Chowk witness flooding after heavy rain.
The problem is the way some roads and underpasses have been built. Instead of allowing rainwater to drain away, they end up collecting water at the same spots every time it rains.
The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) identifies around 30 to 40 such flood-prone spots every year and carries out temporary measures to manage the situation.
Experts blame poor coordination between the agencies responsible for the city's infrastructure. The GMDA, the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and private developers handle different parts of the city’s infrastructure.
With so many agencies involved, fixing the problem often becomes a blame game. When roads get flooded, it is rarely clear which department should be held accountable or who is responsible for preventing the same situation next year.
The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) has repeatedly pointed to delays in pre-monsoon drain cleaning. Its audit reports noted that desilting contracts were, in several instances, awarded just before the rains or after the monsoon had already begun, leaving little time for the work to make any real difference.
Gurugram has grown rapidly into one of India's biggest business centres, but its drainage and civic infrastructure have not grown at the same pace. As a result, even a few hours of heavy rain continue to bring familiar scenes of waterlogged roads and long traffic jams. The challenge now is not only managing water after floods occur, but redesigning the drainage system to match the scale of the city it has become.
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