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Why Gurugram turns into a lake every monsoon despite its modern infrastructure

Gurugram races ahead for nine months of the year, but every monsoon the city struggles with flooded roads, traffic jams and failing drainage. Here is why the problem keeps returning.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 09, 2026, 05:21 AM IST|Updated: Jul 09, 2026, 05:21 AM IST
Why Gurugram turns into a lake every monsoon despite its modern infrastructure
Image Credit: A drone visual of the vehicles wading through a waterlogged area on Sohna Road, caused by heavy rainfall, in Gurugram on Wednesday (July 8). (Photo: ANI)

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