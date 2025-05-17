Why Haryana-Based YouTuber ‘Travel With Jo’ Was Arrested Among Six For Spying For Pakistan

New Delhi: Six individuals, including a Haryana-based YouTuber, have been arrested for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence operatives. The alleged espionage network extended across Haryana and Punjab, involving individuals who reportedly acted as agents, financial conduits and informants.

Jyoti Malhotra, who ran the YouTube travel channel ‘Travel with Jo’, is among the accused. She travelled to Pakistan in 2023 after allegedly obtaining a visa through commission agents. During her visit, she reportedly developed close ties with Ehsan-ur-Rahim, alias Danish, a staff member at the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi.

Expelled from India and declared persona non grata on May 13, 2025, Danish allegedly introduced Jyoti to several Pakistani intelligence operatives (PIOs). She allegedly remained in contact with them through encrypted platforms such as WhatsApp, Telegram and Snapchat. One operative, Shakir alias Rana Shahbaz, was saved in her phone as “Jatt Randhawa”.

Agencies allege that Jyoti shared sensitive information about Indian locations and was used to promote a positive image of Pakistan on social media. Investigators also claimed to have discovered she had entered into an intimate relationship with a PIO and even travelled with him to Bali, Indonesia.

She has been charged under Section 152 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Sections 3, 4, and 5 of the Official Secrets Act, 1923. A written confession has been obtained, and the case has been transferred to the Economic Offences Wing in Hisar.

Another key accused, Guzala, a 32-year-old widow from Malerkotla, Punjab, visited the Pakistan High Commission in New Delhi on February 27, 2025, to apply for a visa. There, she allegedly met Danish and began regular communication with him. Danish eventually persuaded her to switch from WhatsApp to Telegram, claiming it was more secure.

He gained her trust through romantic gestures, promising marriage and initiating a relationship through video calls and messages. Over time, he sent her money – Rs 10,000 on March 7 via PhonePe and Rs 20,000 on March 23 via Google Pay.

He later instructed her to distribute Rs 10,000 to multiple recipients in specific amounts – Rs 1,800, Rs 899, Rs 699 and Rs 3,000.

On April 23, Guzala allegedly returned to the Pakistan High Commission, this time accompanied by her friend Banu Nasreena, also a widow from Malerkotla. Danish once again facilitated their visa process, which was approved the next day.

Among the others arrested is Yameen Mohammad from Malerkotla, who allegedly collaborated with Danish in financial dealings and visa facilitation. Devinder Singh Dhillon from Kaithal, Haryana, a Sikh student, was reportedly recruited during a pilgrimage to Pakistan and is accused of sending videos of the Patiala cantonment to Pakistani operatives.

Arman from Nuh, Haryana, is said to have supplied Indian SIM cards, transferred funds and attended the Defence Expo 2025 at the direction of Pakistani intelligence handlers.

Investigators said the case appears to be part of a wider espionage operation, in which vulnerable individuals from specific religious or social backgrounds were exploited using emotional manipulation, financial incentives and false promises of marriage. All the accused have reportedly confessed to their involvement, and further investigations are underway.