/Why has Bharat Bhushan Tiwari's encounter triggered protests in Bihar? DNA

The police encounter of Bharat Bhushan Tiwari, a young man from Bihar's Bhojpur district, has sparked protests in his native village, with residents alleging that he was shot after surrendering to the police. The incident took place on June 17. While the Bihar Police has described the firing as an act of self-defence, villagers have disputed the official version, claiming that Tiwari had already surrendered before he was shot.
In today’s DNA, Managing Editor, Zee News, analysed the ‘fake encounter’ allegation against Bihar Police.
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According to the police, Tiwari opened fire at officers during the operation, forcing them to retaliate. Police said he was shot in the leg in defensive action after he repeatedly fired at the team.
However, villagers claim that Tiwari had thrown away his pistol and surrendered before the firing. They have also referred to a video that allegedly shows him discarding his weapon in front of police personnel. Based on this, they have questioned why he was shot after surrendering.
The encounter has led to protests in the village, with residents demanding an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding Tiwari's death. They argue that while taking up arms against the police was wrong and warranted legal action, the use of lethal force after an alleged surrender raises serious questions.
The incident has also triggered a debate over police procedures and the use of force during encounters. Villagers are seeking answers on whether the action was in accordance with established police protocols, while the authorities continue to maintain that the firing was carried out in self-defence.
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