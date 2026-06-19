Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Why has Bharat Bhushan Tiwari's encounter triggered protests in Bihar? DNA

Why has Bharat Bhushan Tiwari's encounter triggered protests in Bihar? DNA

According to the police, Bharat Bhushan Tiwari opened fire at officers during the operation, forcing them to retaliate. Police said he was shot in the leg in defensive action after he repeatedly fired at the team.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 19, 2026, 11:20 PM IST|Updated: Jun 19, 2026, 11:23 PM IST
Why has Bharat Bhushan Tiwari's encounter triggered protests in Bihar? DNA
Image Credit: Zee

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Why has Bharat Bhushan Tiwari's encounter triggered protests in Bihar? DNA
Bihar8 min ago
2
latest maharashta news9 min ago
3
diamond mines15 min ago
4
Pakistan Diplomacy21 min ago
5
Hardik Pandya29 min ago