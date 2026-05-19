Why have Indians become a target in Taiwan's general elections?

A labour deal, a racist billboard, and a wave of public anxiety have thrust Indians into the centre of Taiwan's political debate, raising uncomfortable questions about how the island treats those it simultaneously needs and fears. At the heart of the controversy is a Memorandum of Understanding signed between India and Taiwan in November 2024, under which New Delhi agreed to send workers to help fill a growing manpower gap.

Taiwan is already home to around 700,000 migrant workers, the vast majority from Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines and Thailand. This would mark the first time the island has turned to India for labour. Labour Minister Hung Sun-han told parliament that roughly 1,000 Indian workers could arrive this year under a pilot programme, destined for manufacturing, agriculture and caregiving roles.

The need is real. Taiwan's birthrate is falling, its population is ageing rapidly, and industries are struggling to find hands. Yet instead of a straightforward policy conversation, the proposal has unleashed a torrent of opposition, some rooted in legitimate governance concerns, and some that are harder to defend.

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A Billboard That Said It All

According to the reports and a viral video, the ugliest expression of the backlash came from Lee Hung-yi, a ward chief in Kaohsiung's Siaogang District, who put up a campaign billboard featuring a large red "no" symbol placed over an Indian flag and an image of a turbaned man. Lee, running as an independent in November's city council election despite his membership of the Taiwan People's Party, insisted he had nothing against migrant workers broadly, only against those from India. The policy lacked "adequate supporting measures and management regulations," he said, without elaborating, the local Taiwan media reported.

The billboard drew swift condemnation. A post by a long-term Indian resident in Taiwan, which circulated widely on social media, described it as "blatant and direct racial discrimination" and argued that using physical features and religious symbols to stir public resentment had nothing to do with policy debate. Wang Yi-heng, head of the New Power Party's Kaohsiung chapter, called it "utterly ignorant" to place a prohibition sign over the turban, a garment representing faith and dignity.

Politics, Fear And Misinformation

The opposition Kuomintang has taken a harder line, raising concerns about the safety of women and children in light of India's record on sexual violence. KMT caucus secretary-general Lin Pei-hsiang warned that Taiwan was "opening the doors even wider" without fixing existing weaknesses in how it manages migrant labour. Officials pointed to data showing more than 93,000 foreign workers had lost contact with authorities but remained on the island, a problem critics say must be resolved before any new recruitment begins.

Legislators Wang Yu-min and Huang Chien-pin called for clearer safeguards, with Huang citing Indian crime statistics to argue that social consensus must come before expansion.

Complicating matters further, some of the early online uproar appeared to have been fuelled by misinformation, including exaggerated claims that Taiwan planned to import hundreds of thousands of Indian workers. Analysts have noted that Taiwan, acutely alert to influence operations from mainland China, may have seen some of that disinformation deliberately amplified to embarrass the ruling administration.

The controversy deepened when Taiwan's then labour minister Hsu Ming-chun made remarks referencing workers' "skin colour" and cultural traits during a discussion about recruitment preferences. The government later issued an apology, acknowledging that the comments were inappropriate.

The Deal And What It Involves

The MoU was signed virtually by representatives of the India Taipei Association and the Taipei Economic and Cultural Centre, bodies that serve as de facto embassies, given that India and Taiwan have no formal diplomatic ties, though both have maintained representative offices since 1995. Under the agreement, Taiwan determines the sectors and number of workers required, while India handles recruitment and training.

Taipei has expressed a preference for workers from India's northeastern states, citing cultural similarities and ease of integration, with discussions reportedly held with Assam, Mizoram and Nagaland, and English-speaking candidates likely to be prioritised.

The agreement was reviewed by Taiwan's Legislative Yuan in mid-2024 and received cross-party backing, a point the ruling Democratic Progressive Party has used to push back against what it calls the opposition's politicisation of the issue.

Where Things Stand

Minister Hung sought to calm tensions on Tuesday, telling parliament that the programme would only proceed if industry demand was sufficient and India met all of Taiwan's requirements. "If the two conditions are not met, then there's no question of introducing the workers," he said. "Safety is absolutely what we value the most, and it's our top priority."

A public petition calling for the plan's "indefinite suspension" has gathered more than 42,000 signatures. India's representative office in Taipei declined to comment.

What the episode lays bare is a tension Taiwan has yet to resolve, between the economic necessity of bringing in workers from beyond its traditional sources, and a public conversation that has, at times, slipped from policy debate into something far less defensible.