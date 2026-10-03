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Evolutionary, not revolutionary: Why the IAF chief rejected a separate drone force despite shrinking fighter numbers

IAF chief AP Singh explains why India will not create a separate drone force as fighter numbers fall and Tejas, MRFA and AMCA plans take centre stage.

Edited BySubhrajit Roy
Published: Oct 03, 2026, 03:40 PM IST|Updated: Oct 03, 2026, 03:44 PM IST
Evolutionary, not revolutionary: Why the IAF chief rejected a separate drone force despite shrinking fighter numbers
Image Credit: AI edit/author. Indian Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh.

About the Author

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit Roy

Subhrajit is a journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, covering national and international geopolitics with a sharp focus on India–China–Pakistan affairs. He has spent more than two years with India’s largest television news agency, ANI, and over a year with DD News. He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication. He can be reached at subhrajit.roy@india.com

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Evolutionary, not revolutionary: Why the IAF chief rejected a separate drone force despite shrinking fighter numbers
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