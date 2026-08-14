/Why India celebrates Independence Day at Red Fort when the first flag was hoisted elsewhere

Every 15th August, the prime minister stands on the ramparts of Delhi’s historic Red Fort, unfurls the Tricolour and addresses the nation. The ceremony has become so synonymous with Independence Day that it is easy to assume this is where independent India first raised its national flag.
But that is not what happened.
As per the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library’s archival collection records, on August 15, 1947, India’s first public flag hoisting took place at Princess Park near India Gate, where Jawaharlal Nehru unfurled the national flag. The Red Fort ceremony came a day later. On August 16, he unfurled the Tricolour from the Red Fort and delivered his first Independence Day speech there.
So how did the Red Fort become the permanent stage for India’s Independence Day celebrations?
The answer lies not in a government order that suddenly declared it the venue, but in the extraordinary history of the fort itself. Over nearly a century, the Red Fort had become a place where political authority, rebellion, colonial power and the struggle for freedom collided.
The story goes back to 1857.
When the Sepoy Mutiny began in Meerut in May that year, the rebel soldiers marched towards Delhi. Their destination was not accidental. The Red Fort was the seat of Mughal emperor Bahadur Shah Zafar, who still held enormous symbolic authority even though the Mughal Empire had long lost much of its actual political power.
The rebels sought his endorsement and made him the figurehead of the uprising.
Delhi and the Red Fort consequently became symbols of the revolt. As historian Anirudh Deshpande writes in his analysis of the fort's history, the Mughal emperor was still seen as a symbol of legitimate rule, which helps explain why the mutinous soldiers made their way to Delhi in search of his leadership.
The revolt was eventually crushed. Zafar was captured and brought back to the Red Fort, where the British put him on trial in 1858 before exiling him to Rangoon.
The fort’s symbolism was equally important to the British.
After suppressing the uprising, the colonial authorities took control of the Red Fort and deliberately transformed its character. More than two-thirds of its inner structures were destroyed, while the former imperial complex was turned into a British military garrison. Parts of the Mughal palace were converted for military use, with barracks, hospitals, offices and other British structures coming up in the historic complex.
In other words, controlling the Red Fort had become more than controlling a monument. It represented control over the political heart of Delhi and, by extension, over the authority once embodied by the Mughal emperor.
Then came Subhash Chandra Bose and his Indian National Army (INA). Nearly nine decades later, the same symbolism returned in another form.
When Bose organised the INA during the Second World War, its famous battle cry was “Chalo Delhi”. The destination had historical significance because Delhi was the seat of power represented by the Red Fort.
The INA was defeated, but the story did not end on the battlefield.
After the capture of INA personnel, the British decided to publicly prosecute some of its officers. The first major INA trial began at the Red Fort in November 1945. The choice of venue was loaded with symbolism - this was the same fort where the British had tried Bahadur Shah Zafar for his role in the 1857 uprising.
A scholarly study of the INA trials carried out by the Asian Studies Association states that the British intended the proceedings to demonstrate the power and authority of the Raj, while the venue held an entirely different meaning for Indian nationalists.
The strategy backfired.
The trial of three prominent INA officers - Shah Nawaz Khan, Prem Kumar Sahgal and Gurbaksh Singh Dhillon - led to enormous public interest. Instead of isolating the accused as traitors, the proceedings helped turn them into symbols of resistance.
Newspapers extensively covered the case, and public sympathy for the INA spread across India. The trials became a major political moment in the final phase of British rule. Researchers have argued that the INA trials contributed to the weakening of British confidence in the loyalty of the Indian armed forces and hastened the end of the Raj.
Nehru, who had left legal practice decades earlier, returned to court after 25 years as part of the defence team and famously appeared in a lawyer's gown to defend the INA officers. He joined a defence committee that also included noted lawyers such as Bhulabhai Desai, Tej Bahadur Sapru and Kailash Nath Katju.
The scene was powerful. The man who would soon become independent India's first prime minister was defending soldiers accused of fighting the British Empire inside the very fort where the British had once tried the last Mughal emperor.
That is what makes the Red Fort's role in Independence Day different from a simple ceremonial choice. There was no requirement that the first Independence Day flag ceremony had to take place there. In fact, it did not.
A day after unfurling the first flag at Princess Park, Nehru repeated the same at the Red Fort and delivered his historic speech there. The government later made the Red Fort the enduring setting for the prime minister's Independence Day address. The Press Information Bureau records August 16, 1947, as the first occasion on which Nehru unfurled the national flag from the Red Fort.
The choice made historical sense.
The British had once used the Red Fort to assert imperial authority. They had tried Bahadur Shah Zafar there after the 1857 uprising. They had turned parts of the Mughal palace into a military establishment. And nearly 90 years later, they had once again used the fort for the trial of Indians who had taken up arms against British rule.
Independence changed the meaning of the same place.
The flag that flew from the Red Fort was no longer the symbol of an empire controlling India. It was the flag of a free country being raised by its first prime minister. That is why the Red Fort eventually became much more than the backdrop for an annual speech. It became a place where the symbolism of British power was reversed.
The journey from 1857 to 1945 and finally to 1947 gave the fort a meaning that no government memo could have created overnight. The same site that had witnessed the British attempt to crush Indian resistance became the place from which independent India began publicly asserting its sovereignty.
The Red Fort, therefore, did not become India's Independence Day stage simply because someone chose a grand monument for a national ceremony. Its history made the choice powerful.
And perhaps that is why, every 15th August, when the Tricolour unfurls above its ramparts, the ceremony means far more than the flag itself. The place once used to demonstrate colonial power is now used to celebrate the country's freedom from it.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.