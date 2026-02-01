Why India-EU FTA is 'mother of all tensions' for Pakistan | EXPLAINED

India-EU FTA: The conclusion of the India-European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement (FTA) was announced at the 16th India–EU Summit, held during the visit of the European leaders to India. This deal's official announcement marks a significant moment in the relations between the two economies. As they became key global partners, Pakistan would be tense and shifting in its chair with a hint of unease.

It is important to understand why a deal between India and the EU is resulting in panic for Pakistan.

Also Read- One deal, three Setbacks: How India cooked Turkey, Pakistan, Bangladesh with EU trade agreement

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Why India-EU FTA raise tensions in Pakistan?

The bilateral trade ties between Pakistan and the EU are governed by the Cooperation Agreement, 2004, and enhancing trade and investment is also part of the EU-Pakistan 5-year Engagement Plan from 2012.

According to a website of the European Union, Pakistan enjoys the benefits of the trading opportunities offered by the EU Generalised Scheme of Preferences (GSP) and has thus enjoyed it for years.

Since 1 January 2014, Islamabad has benefited from tariff preferences, under which there are mostly zero duties on two-thirds of all product categories. EU imports from Pakistan are dominated by textiles and clothing, accounting for 75.8 per cent of the EU’s total imports from Pakistan in 2024, the website stated. Notably, around 89 per cent of the textiles and clothing articles imported from Pakistan enter the EU at a preferential tariff rate.

Over 85 per cent of Pakistan's exports, including textiles and clothing, enter the EU duty-free and quota-free. This represents almost 20 per cent of Pakistan's exports globally, according to the website.

Pakistan is the largest beneficiary of the EU's GSP+ arrangement.

The EU-India partnership also includes anti-terror cooperation, which would become an imminent issue for terrorists operating out of Pakistan.

India-EU FTA

India and the EU are the 4th and 2nd largest economies, comprising 25 per cent of Global GDP, and account for one third of global trade. Integration of the two large, diverse, and complementary economies will create unprecedented trade and investment opportunities.

With a combined market estimated at over INR 2091.6 lakh crore, bringing opportunities for the 2 billion people of India and the EU.

This FTA also has strategic significance, as with it, the India-EU relations would evolve from a traditional into a modern, multifaceted partnership.

According to the statement of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, India secured strategic access to European markets. India has gained preferential access to the European markets across 97 per cent of tariff lines:

70.4 per cent tariff lines covering 90.7 per cent of India’s exports will have immediate duty elimination for important labour-intensive sectors;

20.3 per cent tariff lines covering 2.9 per cent of India’s exports will have zero duty access over 3 and 5 years for certain marine products, processed food items, arms and ammunition, amongst others;

6.1 per cent tariff lines covering 6 per cent of India’s exports will have preferential access by way of tariff reduction for certain poultry products, preserved vegetables, and bakery products, amongst others, as per the Ministry.

Piyush Goyal, Minister of Commerce and Industry of India, had also stated earlier that the reason Bangladesh was able to capture billions of dollars worth of share in textiles was mainly due to zero duties.

Now India is in the picture, able to boost textile exports and capture the market.

With India now gaining better access to EU markets, Pakistan and Bangladesh are likely to face increased pressure, as products will become more competitive in pricing. The reduced cost advantage for Indian exporters could lead to a decline in Pakistan's market share. As New Delhi leverages lower tariffs and improved access, competition is expected to intensify, potentially reshaping regional trade dynamics and affecting export volumes from Islamabad.