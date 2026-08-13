/Why India is eyeing Russia’s Northern Sea Route as Putin warns of Arctic tensions

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said India is among the countries showing interest in working with Moscow on the Northern Sea Route (NSR), as Russia seeks to increase international cooperation around the Arctic shipping corridor.
He said so while addressing a meeting with Pacific Fleet personnel aboard the missile cruiser Varyag. He said Russia’s partners, including India and China, are negotiating cooperation on the NSR and warned of rising “artificial tensions” in the Arctic.
The comments come as Western sanctions over the Ukraine war continue to restrict Russia’s access to several traditional trade and shipping networks. Moscow has been pushing the Northern Sea Route as an alternative route between Europe and Asia, with the Arctic passage offering a shorter maritime connection between the two regions.
Putin said Russia is ready to work with other countries on the route under the international maritime law.
“Although Russia has consistently voiced, and continues to reaffirm, its readiness to cooperate and leverage the advantages of the Northern Sea Route, strictly within the bounds of existing international maritime law. We see growing interest from countries wishing to engage with us on this front. These partners include, above all, our friends China, India and other nations who are actively discussing these matters with us,” he said.
He also identified India as one of the main countries showing interest in the route. “India is one of the main countries showing interest in cooperation on the Northern Sea Route,” he said.
The NSR runs along Russia’s Arctic coast and connects the Atlantic and Pacific oceans through Arctic waters. Russia has invested heavily in ports, icebreakers and other infrastructure to support shipping along the route.
Greater Indian involvement in Arctic shipping can offer another option for trade with Russia and other markets. India has also increased its engagement with the Arctic through scientific research, energy interests and its participation as an observer in the Arctic Council.
Putin’s comments highlight Moscow’s interest in bringing more Asian countries into the development and use of the route. China has increased its Arctic involvement, while India has been exploring opportunities for greater cooperation with Russia in the region.
The Russian president also warned that the rising interest in Arctic shipping is taking place along with “artificial tensions” in the region. He referred to activities by external powers, including the expansion of NATO.
Putin said Russia want cooperation on the NSR to follow international maritime law. The route has become an important part of Moscow’s plans to develop its Arctic territories and strengthen trade connections with Asian countries.
Putin also issued a warning over European attempts to target Russian merchant vessels. He said Moscow will respond “in kind” if European countries confiscated Russian ships.
The warning came as the European Union steps up efforts against Russia’s so-called shadow fleet, a term used for vessels suspected of helping Moscow bypass Western sanctions, including restrictions on Russian oil exports.
According to Russia’s state-run TASS news agency, Putin said that any seizure of Russian vessels would amount to “piracy and banditry”. “And if this is actually put into practice, we will be forced to respond in kind,” he was quoted as saying.
He said any Russian response will not necessarily be limited to the maritime areas where Russian ships were detained. “It will happen wherever we deem it necessary and appropriate,” TASS quoted Putin as saying.
The European Union has expanded its sanctions list to include hundreds of vessels suspected of helping Russia bypass restrictions. Some European countries have also detained ships and crews for inspections, while several governments are considering tighter rules for vessels suspected of sanctions evasion.
The two sets of remarks from Putin came as Russia faces restrictions on its conventional trade routes and greater enforcement of Western sanctions. Moscow is seeking new ways to move goods and maintain access to international markets, while the Arctic is becoming a larger part of its plans.
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