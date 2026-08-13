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Why India is eyeing Russia’s Northern Sea Route as Putin warns of Arctic tensions

Moscow says India could play a bigger role in Arctic shipping. The route could offer new trade options between India, Russia and other markets.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Aug 13, 2026, 05:14 AM IST|Updated: Aug 13, 2026, 05:14 AM IST
Why India is eyeing Russia’s Northern Sea Route as Putin warns of Arctic tensions
Image Credit: (Photo: ANI)

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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