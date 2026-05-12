Why India is moving its new fighter jets to forward bases near Pakistan

New Delhi: The Indian Air Force (IAF) is preparing to deploy its first four squadrons of Tejas Mk1A fighter jets at forward bases in Rajasthan along the western border. The aim is to cut down response time and keep a stronger presence near the border with Pakistan.

According to sources, Nal Air Force Station in Bikaner will take the lead role in the rollout. The base is set to host the first and third squadrons of the Tejas Mk1A as they enter service. These aircraft will replace the long-serving MiG-21 “Bison” fleet that has operated from the station for decades and is now being phased out.

Phalodi Air Force Station, which is also in Rajasthan, has been identified as the second major location for the deployment. The second Tejas Mk1A squadron will be based there. Work is underway to upgrade and expand infrastructure at Phalodi so it can support more indigenous fighter operations in the coming years.

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With these placements, Nal and Phalodi together are expected to form the backbone of Light Combat Aircraft operations in India’s western theatre.

Forward basing to speed up response

The move to station the Tejas Mk1A closer to the international border shows a change in operational planning. By keeping the aircraft at forward bases, the IAF aims to reduce the time needed to respond during any airspace incident or threat situation.

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This positioning will support a constant Quick Reaction Alert setup and allow the fighters to fly more sorties whenever required. The idea is to keep the aircraft ready for immediate launch rather than relying on longer repositioning from distant bases.

Upgraded capabilities replacing older fleet

The Tejas Mk1A brings a modern set of systems compared to the MiG-21 fleet it is replacing. It comes equipped with an Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, which improves detection and tracking of targets at longer ranges. The aircraft also carries an electronic warfare suite built to improve survivability against enemy radar and missile systems.

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It is capable of firing beyond visual range missiles, including the indigenous Astra, allowing it to engage threats from a distance. The aircraft also supports mid-air refuelling, which increases its operational range and endurance during missions.

To support these new platforms, both Nal and Phalodi have undergone infrastructure upgrades. These include hardened aircraft shelters built to protect jets from external attacks, along with updated maintenance hangars and mission planning centres built for modern fighter operations.

Push towards self-reliant air power

The deployment also fits into India’s broader push for defence self-reliance. The IAF has placed an order for 180 Tejas Mk1A aircraft with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), making it one of the largest indigenous fighter acquisitions in the country’s recent history. This is one of the largest indigenous fighter acquisitions in the country’s recent history.

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The move is part of a larger effort to reduce dependence on foreign suppliers for critical military hardware and maintenance support, especially during high-tension situations. With the Tejas Mk1A entering frontline service at sensitive border bases, the IAF is gradually moving its attention towards domestically built platforms for future air defence requirements.