Why India is phasing out Mi-17 fleet while Pakistan remains highly dependent on it

Pakistan Army’s Mi-17 helicopter crashed shortly after takeoff near Muzaffarabad on June 8. The tragic accident claimed the lives of all 22 military personnel on board, sending shockwaves through the region's defence establishment and putting the spotlight squarely back on the safety record of Russia's most famous export. This disaster is a grim echo of another high-profile tragedy across the border. In December 2021, an Indian Air Force Mi-17V-5 helicopter carrying India's first Chief of Defence Staff, General Bipin Rawat, had crashed in Tamil Nadu. General Rawat was on board the aircraft along with his wife and 12 other personnel. When a helicopter trusted to carry top-tier military officers and large troop contingents suffers such catastrophic failures, it exposes a troubling paradox. It raises questions on a highly capable, rugged machine that is increasingly being viewed as dangerously unreliable.

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Fleet Strength: India vs. Pakistan

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Both South Asian rivals have historically leaned heavily on the Mi-17 to manage logistics in some of the most unforgiving terrains on earth. However, the scale and current trajectories of their fleets differ significantly.

India: India boasts one of the largest Mi-17 footprints globally. The Indian Army and the Indian Air Force currently operate an estimated 150 to 200+ units of the Mi-17 choppers. The backbone of this fleet is the heavily modernised Mi-17V-5 variant, ordered in bulk between 2008 and 2012 from Russia.

Pakistan: Pakistan Army Aviation and its Air Force operate a much smaller but highly utilised fleet of roughly 40 units, relying on older Mi-17-1 variants alongside a handful of newer Mi-171 and V-5 models.

Lethal Features and Capital Costs

The enduring appeal of the Mi-17 lies in its sheer raw power and versatility. It is considered a ‘lethal’ utility chopper because it can transition from a peaceful cargo haul to a heavily armed gunship within hours.

High Performance: Mi-17 is powered by twin Klimov turboshaft engines that thrives in thin air, capable of lifting off at altitudes exceeding 15,000 feet. This makes it invaluable for maintaining outposts in the Himalayas and the Karakoram range.

Heavy Payload: It can ferry up to 36 fully armed troops or 4,000 kg of internal cargo, utilizing a motorized rear loading ramp for rapid deployment.

Firepower: When configured for combat, it can be outfitted with rocket pods, missiles, and machine guns. India, for instance, has successfully integrated advanced Spike anti-tank guided missiles into its fleet.

The Financial Appeal: With an estimated unit cost of $12 million to $18 million USD, the Mi-17 provides heavy-lift capability at a fraction of the cost of Western counterparts like the American CH-47 Chinook. The low price makes it a highly attractive budget option for developing militaries.

Two Paths: India's Phase-Out vs. Pakistan's Dependency

While both nations have reaped the benefits of the Mi-17, their future with the aircraft highlights a stark industrial divide.

India's Aggressive Pivoting

India is actively phasing down its reliance on Russian rotary aviation. New Delhi recently cancelled a massive $1.1 billion deal for 48 additional Mi-17V-5s. Instead, India is funnelling its resources into an aggressive indigenisation drive. It aims to replace older utility fleets with home-grown alternatives like the HAL Rudra, the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prachand, and the upcoming Indian Multi-Role Helicopter (IMRH).

Pakistan's Tech Trap

Conversely, Pakistan remains highly dependent on its ageing Mi-17 fleet. Lacking a locally produced alternative and constrained by a lack of advanced domestic aerospace manufacturing technology, Islamabad has no immediate pathway to replace these medium-lift workhorses. While they utilize Western platforms like the Leonardo AW139 for specific roles, the sheer volume of transport work in rugged terrains forces Pakistan to keep flying its Mi-17s, despite the mounting risks.

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Security Concerns Driving Global Nations Away

The recent string of crashes underlines why air forces worldwide are quietly moving away from the Mi-17 platform. The security concerns are both mechanical and geopolitical:

Tail Rotor Vulnerabilities: Mechanical investigations into several Mi-17 crashes have pointed to structural failures in the tail rotor drive mechanism. If the tail rotor fails or detaches mid-flight, the pilot loses all anti-torque control, leading to an unrecoverable, violent spin.

The Sanctions Bottleneck: Since the escalation of global sanctions against Russia, acquiring genuine OEM (Original Equipment Manufacturer) spare parts, specialized lubricants, and factory-level technical overhauls has become a logistical nightmare. Nations are increasingly forced to rely on third-party suppliers or reverse-engineered parts, severely compromising flight safety.

Operational Over-Exertion: Because the chopper is affordable and rugged, it is often flown to its absolute mechanical limits in terrible weather, making it highly susceptible to Controlled Flight Into Terrain (CFIT).