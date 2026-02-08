Why India may not rush for additional S-400 purchase from Russia despite record kill against Pakistan; Defence Secretary reveals ‘Desi’ magic

The India-Pakistan conflict of May 2025 was a hotbed for the trial of Russian, French, Indian and Chinese defence systems. With missiles flying and jets scrambling, on the test were the Russian S-400 surface-to-air defence system, French Rafale fighter jets used by India and the Chinese air defence system, as well as fighter jets being used by Pakistan. The four-day conflict gave the world a new perspective on the powers and capabilities of two nuclear-power nations. It also called out Pakistan’s nuclear bluff, sending a message that nuclear blackmail no longer works if cross-border terrorism continues.

Indian Air Force Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh in October 2025 revealed that during Operation Sindoor, India recorded the longest kill in the world’s military history as its air defence system knocked down an aerial target at a distance of over 300 kms. The SAM used for the kill was possibly S-400.

Despite the tremendous success, India is less likely to rush for additional S-400 batteries. Defence Secretary RK Singh recently revealed during a TV interview that India’s indigenous SAM system has undergone successful initial trials. Singh was probably talking about the indigenous Sudarshan Chakra system as detailed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Notably, at the core of the Sudarshan Chakra air defence system is India’s indigenous SAM system, Kusha.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Now, it’s being speculated that India might have secretly tested Kusha Mark 1, which is a short-range SAM with a distance coverage of up to 150 km. The Mark 2 has a range of about 250kms and the Mark 3 is an S-400 rival with a range of 350-400 kms.

The Indian Armed Forces are likely to induct the system by 2028 to 2030 and if everything goes as planned, India may not need to buy S-400 but may go for the S-500 version of the Russian SAM.

India is also looking to secure a deal of around Rs 10,000 crore with Russia for additional missile stockpiles to ensure the sustainability of the S-400 systems it has.

With Kusha, what India is building is the IADWS or Sudarshan Chakra system. IADWS is a multi-layered air defence system comprising all indigenous Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missiles (QRSAM), Advanced Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS) missiles and a high-power laser-based Directed Energy Weapon (DEW).

This will also cater to India’s needs in Air Defence, cyber defence and surveillance. Notably, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted the maiden flight-tests of the Integrated Air Defence Weapon System (IADWS) off the coast of Odisha on August 23, 2025.

Integrated operation of all the weapon system components is controlled by a Centralised Command and Control Centre developed by Defence Research & Development Laboratory being nodal laboratory of the programme. VSHORADS and DEW are developed by the Research Centre Imarat & Centre for High Energy Systems and Sciences, respectively.

By 2035, India is aiming to be self-reliant in the air defence sytem. An indigenous system weeds out integration worries, ends foreign reliance or sabotage factors and gives an upper hand to armed forces.