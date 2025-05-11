Advertisement
Why India Must Not Trust Pakistan Despite Its Islamabad's Ceasefire Initiative Post 'Operation Sindoor' - Analysis

Pakistan has long-been following the strategy of 'bleed India through thousands cuts' and thus, has been sponsoring terror attacks in India while repeatedly raising the Kashmir issue and threatening of nuclear attack. 

Written By Akash Sinha|Last Updated: May 11, 2025, 10:37 AM IST|Source: Bureau
India-Pakistan Conflict, Ceasefire, Operation Sindoor Latest News: Pakistan, hit hard by Indian Armed Forces' retaliation, approached not only the United States but also India seeking ceasefire. India, which has been maintainign no escalation if Pakistan stops provocation, readily agreed to halt military actions at sea, land and air. While India agreed to Pakistan's ceasefire requesting reaching an understanding of no further escalation, it highlighted that any terror attack from now onwards will be treated as 'Act Of War' and will be responded accordingly. However, the past incidents highlight that India must not trust 'terror state' Pakistan.

Pakistan has long-been following the strategy of 'bleed India through thousands cuts' and thus, has been sponsoring terror attacks in India while repeatedly raising the Kashmir issue and threatening of nuclear attack. Despite India's changed stance on terror attacks, it's unlikely that Pakistan will cease its support to LeT, JeM and other terror attacks. Also, despite the ceasefire, the additional Pakistani ground forces remain stationed at the LoC, thus indicating someting sinister.

There have been multiple past instances when Indian Army had upper hand against Pakistan but India agreed to ceasefire but Pakistan never did course-correction.

In 1948 when Pakistan invaded Kashmir and India took the matter to the UN agreeing to a ceasefire despite the Indian Army inching close to victory. Six years later, India surrenderd its extraterritorial rights in Tibet without any quid pro quo, highlighted international affairs expert Brahma Chellaney on X.

In 1965 war, India has captured the highly strategic Haji Pir but returned it later in 1966. The area now serves as Pakistan's terror launchpad. Similarly, in 1972, India gave away its war gains without securing anything in return from Pakistan.

And now, India agreed to halt 'Operation Sindoor', just within three days of its launch on Pakistan's request. Since 1948 to 2025, Pakistan has repeatedly faced humiliation and defeat but has failed to stop its anti-India propaganda.  

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and India's External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar have said that India doesn't want anything from Pakistan and is happy to be left out alone by Pakistan. But is Pakistan going to leave India alone ever? Pakistan's Army Chief Asim Munir has recently termed Kashmir as their 'jugular vein' while expressing ideological hate for Hindus. This hate runs deep in Pakistan Army and is fuel for their dream of defeating India.

Indian Army has won every single war it has fought against Pakistan and remains a much superior power compared to the Islamic nation. Having seen failure of its defence weapons including Chinese made air defence units, Pakistan is now likely to go big on military reforms including air defence systems before waging a war against India next time. India must learn the art of de-escalation as any understanding without structural changes is of no use. India must seek closure on terrorism with Pakistan to remain peaceful. 

