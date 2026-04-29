Why India’s First NASM-SR Salvo test from helicopter is a game-changer for Naval saturation strikes

Indian Navy's New Milestone: For others, it was a regular helicopter sortie in Way of Bengal. For the defence enthusiast, there was something extraordinary about it, and for the Indian Navy, it was a pivotal milestone. On April 29, the Defence Research and Development Organisation and Indian Navy, in a coordinated display of technical prowess, successfully executed the maiden salvo launch of the Naval Anti-Ship Missile-Short Range (NASM-SR) from a chopper. The test was important for two factors: the strategic implications of ‘Salvo’ capability and the shift toward ‘Crewless’ technology.

2026 Defence Milestones

For those uninitiated, this is a signification development and a milestone for defence forces for four key reasons:

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a. NASM-SR Salvo Launch: It’s a first-of-its-kind quick-succession strike from a helicopter as two shots were fired within minutes.

b. Crewless Innovation: The introduction of 30mm indigenously developed crewless turrets make it more impressive.

c. Indigenisation Target: With this test, the DRDO and Navy aim for 90% indigenous content in armoured platforms.

d. Hydrodynamic Parity: Indian warship design now matches international accuracy standards.

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Watch the missile launch below:

The @DRDO_India & Indian Navy successfully jointly conducted the maiden Salvo launch of Naval Anti-ship Missile-Short Range (NASM-SR) from Indian Navy’s helicopter platform, off the coast of Bay of Bengal in Odisha.



Raksha Mantri Shri @rajnathsingh complimented DRDO, Indian… pic.twitter.com/oPmiyAOZlG — रक्षा मंत्री कार्यालय/ RMO India (@DefenceMinIndia) April 29, 2026

1. The Power of the 'Salvo'

The trial was conducted off the coast of Odisha in the Bay of Bengal. The test saw the launch of two NASM-SR missiles in quick succession from a single Navy helicopter.

In modern naval warfare, single-missile strikes are increasingly vulnerable to advanced Close-In Weapon Systems (CIWS). By mastering the salvo launch- two missiles simultaneously - the Indian Navy can now employ ‘Saturation Tactics’. When multiple missiles are launched simultaneously, it overwhelms an enemy vessel's radar and interception capabilities. This ensures that even if one missile is neutralised, the second finds its mark. This significantly increases the ‘kill probability’ of the NASM-SR system.

2. The 'Frontline Warship' Ecosystem

Success in the air is built on success in the shipyard. Earlier this week, the Naval Science and Technological Laboratory (NSTL) finalised hydrodynamic testing for a new frontline warship project.

Using Computational Fluid Dynamics (CFD) and experimental model testing, the DRDO has reached parity with global standards in three categories:

a. Resistance & Propulsion: Enhancing fuel efficiency and stealth.

b. Seakeeping: Ensuring stable weapons platforms in rough Bay of Bengal waters.

c. Manoeuvrability: Critical for evading incoming torpedoes or aerial threats.

3. High-Tech Armour

This comes days after the DRDO’s unveiling of new Advanced Armoured Platforms -both Tracked and Wheeled. The standout feature again is the 30mm Crewless Turret.

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Why ‘Crewless’ is the Future

Enhanced Survivability: By removing the crew from the turret and housing them within the protected hull, the risk of casualty during a turret hit is drastically reduced.

Firepower Versatility: These platforms are integrated with 7.62 mm PKT guns. These are configured to launch Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (ATGMs).

Extreme Protection: These vehicles meet STANAG Level 4 and 5 standards, providing modular protection against high-calibre ballistic rounds and mine blasts.

What This Means for India’s Security

The combination of air-launched anti-ship saturation capabilities and high-mobility armoured platforms shows that India is no longer just ‘buying’ defence; it is "defining" it. For the first time, the hardware being handed over by Dr. Samir V Kamat (Chairman DRDO) represents an ecosystem where the hull, the propulsion, the turret, and the missile are all part of a singular, indigenous vision.