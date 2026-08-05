/Why India’s young voters are becoming PM Modi’s toughest political challenge

New Delhi: The resignation of former Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after nationwide protests over repeated examination paper leaks may have eased Narendra Modi government's immediate political challenge. However, the bigger challenge is the discontent among young Indians over jobs, education and the future they see for themselves.
The Central government has announced a series of measures. Prime Minister Modi promised fast-track courts to deal with paper leak cases and appointed Nandan Nilekani to lead efforts to reform India's examination system. Even so, youngsters say paper leaks are only one part of what they are facing. They argue that finding secure jobs has become difficult despite years of education.
Economist Santosh Mehrotra, who has authored ‘India Out of Work: Rethinking India's Growth Story’, believes the problem has been building for years. The labour market, according to him, has become extremely tight over the past 10 years. Non-farm jobs are not increasing and real wages have not gone up.
"India is facing two problems at the same time. The economy is structurally weak, so demand for labour is not rising. At the same time, our education system is not producing workers with the skills employers need," he said.
Government spending on infrastructure has helped India maintain strong Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth and has been cited as proof of economic progress. However, many economists say the recent student protests have exposed long-standing problems with education, employment and opportunities for young people.
"The government's welfare schemes, including Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT), suggest that it has at least recognised the problem internally,” Mehrotra said, adding that solving it would require much broader changes.
India has the world's largest youth population, with more than 360 million people between the ages of 15 and 29.
Over the past two decades, higher education has reached a much larger pool of students. Private colleges and vocational training institutes have also increased across the country.
Even so, the State of Working India 2026 report by Azim Premji University says that moving from education to employment has become one of the biggest challenges, particularly for graduates.
The report says unemployment among youth is nearly four times higher than among older age groups and is well above the average seen in other countries.
Graduate unemployment has hovered around 35 to 40 per cent for nearly 25 years. The challenge has become bigger as more youth complete higher education and enter the labour market every year.
In 1983, only 4 per cent of people aged between 20 and 29 were graduates, and 13 per cent of them were unemployed. By 2023, graduates made up 28 per cent of that age group, and 67 per cent of them were unemployed.
The report says education quality continues to affect employability. Every year, more graduates are joining the workforce, but job opportunities have not increased at the same rate. The report found that between 2004-05 and 2023, around 50 lakh graduates entered the labour market every year, while only about 28 lakh were able to find jobs. The number securing salaried employment was even lower, leading to higher graduate unemployment and slower income growth.
According to the report, only 3.7 per cent of graduates and postgraduates secured high-quality jobs, while fewer than 7 per cent obtained permanent salaried employment.
Mehrotra says the problem cannot be solved overnight. He believes improvements in small and medium enterprises (SMEs) could create jobs because employment generation lost momentum after demonetisation and the introduction of the Goods and Services Tax (GST).
He also argues that India needs a new industrial policy to strengthen manufacturing.
According to him, manufacturing's share of the GDP has fallen from 17 per cent in 2015 to about 14 per cent today. Employment in the manufacturing sector also declined for five years after 2015 and has only recently moved slightly above those levels.
He says another worrying trend has emerged since 2020. Around 80 million more people have entered agriculture during this period, which he describes as a sign of disguised unemployment. In fast industrialising economies, workers move from agriculture into manufacturing and services. India has seen the opposite pattern in recent years.
Artificial intelligence has added another challenge, particularly for sectors that traditionally offered white-collar jobs to graduates.
A recent Goldman Sachs report estimates that artificial intelligence (AI) could affect between 8 and 12 per cent of India's non-farm jobs. Industry leaders say those changes are becoming visible.
Hiring in the IT sector has been below 10 per cent in recent months. Temporary contract jobs have become more common, salaries have seen little movement for years and knowledge-based jobs that graduates once considered easily available are no longer being created at the same pace.
The changing job market was visible recently during an event hosted by HCL Technologies in Chennai, where hundreds of employees shouted, "We want a (salary) hike."
Experts believe that graduates now need to rethink their career expectations. "Young graduates will have to change the way they think because white-collar knowledge jobs are becoming fewer. Educational institutions must move beyond classroom knowledge and focus more on vocational skills because companies are now hiring people for what they can do, not just for the degrees they hold," they said.
The comments suggest that many graduates may increasingly need to consider careers such as plumbing, electrical work or mechanical trades instead of expecting office-based jobs.
Market investor Devina Mehra made a similar point in a post on X. "We are talking about a generation that can no longer assume it will automatically enjoy a better standard of living than its parents," she wrote.
According to her, if income growth stalls at this stage of India's economic development, it could become "a disaster". He added that the Modi government would need to treat the issue with the seriousness it deserves.
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