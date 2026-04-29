Why India suddenly wants 250 stealth fighters – The bigger plan behind it

New Delhi: India’s long-term fighter aircraft planning is moving beyond the earlier approved numbers for the AMCA. While the government cleared around 120 to 130 fifth-generation stealth fighters in March 2024, enough for roughly seven squadrons, the IAF is now looking at a much larger fleet of about 250 aircraft to meet future security needs.

The expansion is taking place because of gradual retirement of the Su-30MKI fleet in the 2040s and the build-up of advanced fighter fleets in the region. Reports from open-source intelligence in 2026 suggest that China’s J-20 stealth fighter numbers have increased, with its air force now operating close to 300 aircraft of that class.

Against this backdrop, the IAF is planning a structured rollout of AMCA in different versions, each built with upgraded capabilities and engine power.

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Phased rollout of AMCA fleet

Known as AMCA Mark-1, the first batch is expected to include around 40 aircraft. These will use the GE F414-INS6 engine, which produces about 98 kN of thrust. This version will mainly support training, early deployment and operational familiarisation with stealth systems.

The next stage, AMCA Mark-2, will form the core of the fleet with about 100 aircraft. This version is planned to use a new 110-120 kN engine being built jointly by India and France’s Safran. The improved engine will allow supercruise capability, which enables sustained supersonic flight without the use of fuel-heavy afterburners. It will also feature upgraded sensor fusion systems.

The final planned version, AMCA Mark-2+, will include around 110 aircraft. This variant is expected to use even more powerful engines in the 120-140 kN range and will eventually replace the Su-30MKI fleet in the mid-2040s.

Role in future air operations

The IAF sees a fleet of 250 stealth fighters as important for handling possible high-intensity situations involving both China and Pakistan. With advanced air defence systems such as China’s HQ-9 deployed along sensitive borders, stealth aircraft are expected to play an important role in opening up contested airspace.

In operational planning, the AMCA is expected to lead early strikes in future wars. These aircraft will target enemy radar and air defence systems, creating safe paths for non-stealth aircraft such as upgraded Su-30MKIs and Tejas Mk2 fighters to follow with heavier payloads.

This approach is aimed at improving flexibility in large-scale air operations while reducing exposure of non-stealth aircraft in heavily defended zones.

Change in defence manufacturing model

To support the planned scale of production, the Ministry of Defence is also changing the way the AMCA programme will be manufactured. Instead of relying mainly on the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the plan now includes a wider role for private industry.

Companies such as the Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL), the Larsen & Toubro (L&T) and the Bharat Forge have been shortlisted to build parts of a distributed production network. The idea is to speed up manufacturing and reduce delays that have affected earlier aircraft programmes.

A high-level committee formed in early 2026 is working on reducing the time between prototype testing and mass production. The project is being funded through a development contract worth around Rs 15,000 crore, which is supporting five prototypes. The first prototype is expected to roll out around 2028.

With these steps in place, the AMCA programme is moving from early design stages toward large-scale production planning. The proposed 250-aircraft fleet shows how India is building its future air power strategy around indigenous stealth technology and long-term regional requirements.