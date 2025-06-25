Indian Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla is set to embark on a historic journey to the International Space Station (ISS) today, as part of the Axiom Mission-4 (Ax-4). Launching from Kennedy Space Center in Florida aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft, the mission is scheduled for 12:01 PM IST. However, despite being relatively close, Shubhanshu Shukla and his crewmates will take approximately 28 hours to reach and dock with the orbiting laboratory.

This extended journey is due to a complex interplay of technical and scientific factors. The ISS orbits Earth at an altitude of roughly 400 kilometers (250 miles) in Low Earth Orbit, hurtling through space at a speed of 28,000 kilometers per hour (17,500 mph). Intercepting such a fast-moving target requires precise orbital mechanics.

Reasons for the 28-Hour Transit:

Orbital Phasing Manoeuvres: The ISS maintains a specific orbit around Earth. After launch, the Dragon spacecraft must gradually adjust its own orbit to precisely match that of the ISS. This process, known as "phasing manoeuvres," involves carefully balancing the spacecraft's altitude and velocity through a series of thruster firings. The Dragon's 16 Draco thrusters, each producing 90 pounds of force, are crucial for these adjustments.

Safety and Precision: Docking with the ISS is a highly intricate and sensitive procedure. The spacecraft must perfectly align its speed and position with the station to ensure a safe connection. Any miscalculation could have catastrophic consequences. Therefore, the Dragon approaches the ISS slowly and deliberately, allowing for precise adjustments. Post-launch, an additional 1-2 hours are spent stabilizing the spacecraft and conducting safety checks, including verifying air pressure and checking for gas leaks.

Dragon Spacecraft Design & Maturity: The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft is relatively new, with its first launch occurring in 2012. In contrast, Russia's Soyuz spacecraft, which has been in use since the 1960s, can reach the ISS in as little as 8 hours. The Soyuz's long operational history and refined mathematical models allow for faster transits. SpaceX is still optimizing its mathematical models for Dragon's launch timing and phasing manoeuvres, contributing to the longer journey time.

Launch Windows and Technical Delays: "Launch windows" are critical in space missions – precise periods during which a rocket must launch to efficiently reach its target with minimal fuel. The Ax-4 mission has faced numerous postponements due to factors like adverse weather conditions and technical issues (such as a liquid oxygen leak in the Falcon 9). These delays can further complicate the flight plan, potentially extending the overall transit time.

Staged Flight Profile: The Falcon 9 rocket operates in two stages. The first stage (booster), powered by nine Merlin engines, propels the spacecraft out of Earth's atmosphere before separating and returning for a vertical landing. The second stage (with a single Merlin engine) then carries the Dragon into orbit. This staged process and the time required to achieve the correct orbital insertion also contribute to the extended travel duration.