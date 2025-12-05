Why IndiGo Flights Are Being Cancelled: A Breakdown Of The Ongoing Crisis

India's largest airline, IndiGo, has been hit by widespread disruptions, with hundreds of flights cancelled daily across major airports like Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. As of December 5, 2025, the fourth straight day of chaos, over 400 flights were scrapped today alone, stranding thousands of passengers and sparking outrage on social media and at terminals.

As per IndiGo, 1,232 flights were cancelled in November, primarily due to restrictions on crew duty time and air traffic or airspace limitations, the airline said in a statement. The Ministry of Civil Aviation stated that the airline's on-time performance this month fell to 67.7%, down from 84.1% in October.