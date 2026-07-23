Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /Why is 7 Lok Kalyan Marg so important? When it became PM's residence and which major protests reached its gates

Why is 7 Lok Kalyan Marg so important? When it became PM's residence and which major protests reached its gates

The prime minister's residence has changed over the decades, but its security has always been among the strictest in the country. The story also traces the rare occasions when protesters managed to reach its vicinity.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited ByTarique Anwar
Published: Jul 23, 2026, 03:14 AM IST|Updated: Jul 23, 2026, 03:14 AM IST
Why is 7 Lok Kalyan Marg so important? When it became PM's residence and which major protests reached its gates

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Why is 7 Lok Kalyan Marg so important? When it became PM's residence and which major protests reached its gates
7 Lok Kalyan Marg1 min ago
2
Shreyas Iyer1 hr ago
3
Delhi half marathon2 hrs ago
4
Anantnag terror attack3 hrs ago
5
China Open 20263 hrs ago