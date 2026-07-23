New Delhi: The July 22 protest by Opposition parties at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of the prime minister, was one of the rare demonstrations in the high-security area in recent years. While agitations are common at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, public protests rarely reach the area because of tight security, prohibitory orders and restrictions on public gatherings.
The protest was staged against the brute force used by the police against students who were mobilised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) for a march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament at the beginning of the Monsoon Session over alleged NEET paper leak and resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
A day later, the issue moved closer to the prime minister's residence. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, along with party MPs, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, organised a sit-in near a gate of the PM’s residence, seeking the resignation of Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Pradhan. The Delhi Police detained and took them to Mandir Marg Police Station while others were kept at Chhatrasal Stadium before being released later that night.
Political observers described the demonstration as one of the biggest protests ever witnessed near the prime minister's official residence.
The PM’s official residence is located on Lok Kalyan Marg in New Delhi. Until 2016, the road was known as Race Course Road. In September that year, the Modi government renamed it as Lok Kalyan Marg.
According to senior journalist and historian Vivek Shukla, the buildings around the area were designed by British architect Robert Tor Russell, who also designed the Western Court, the Eastern Court and the Teen Murti Bhavan.
Construction in this part of New Delhi began around 1925 and was completed by 1930, he said.
The PM’s residence on Lok Kalyan Marg is not a single bungalow but a complex made up of several adjoining properties. It was created by combining Bungalows No. 1, 3, 5 and 7.
He said these bungalows were built by countless unnamed labourers, most of whom had migrated from Rajasthan. Writer and journalist late Khushwant Singh referred to them as the Bagdis. Many of these workers lived with their families in neighbourhoods such as Pahari Dhiraj and Karol Bagh. Their descendants continue to live there even today.
The address has served as the prime minister's residence since Rajiv Gandhi took office in 1984.
Political analyst Rashid Kidwai explains that former prime ministers lived at different official residences.
Jawaharlal Nehru lived at the Teen Murti Bhavan throughout his tenure as the prime minister. The bungalow had originally served as the residence of the British commander-in-chief. After Nehru's death, it was converted into a memorial.
He said after becoming the prime minister, Lal Bahadur Shastri continued to live at his residence on 9 Janpath. Following his death in 1966, that house was also turned into a memorial.
Indira Gandhi lived at 1 Safdarjung Road throughout her tenure, and it was there that she was assassinated.
Meanwhile, Morarji Desai and Chaudhary Charan Singh continued to live in the official residences they had occupied during their time as the prime minister.
Kidwai said Rajiv Gandhi was the first prime minister to shift to the 7 Race Course Road because of security concerns. During the VP Singh government, the complex was formally designated as the prime minister's official residence.
He said P. V. Narasimha Rao, I. K. Gujral, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Manmohan Singh lived at the residence, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues to live there. However, Chandrashekhar did not move into the residence during his seven-month tenure.
The area around 7 Lok Kalyan Marg has always been among the most heavily guarded zones in the national capital.
Shukla said the entire stretch from Ashoka Hotel to the Safdarjung Road police station is under such tight security that it is almost impossible for anyone to get through. Even so, there have been occasions when protesters have managed to gather close to the residence.
Kidwai said prohibitory orders are usually in force around the residence that make public gatherings there almost impossible.
He said allowing a protest to come this close to the prime minister's residence was a lapse on the part of the security establishment. Until now, no demonstration had been able to continue there for such a long period.
Before the CJP protest, Kidwai considers the 2011 Anna Hazare movement one of the biggest demonstrations near the prime minister's residence. Supporters of the anti-corruption campaign demanding a Jan Lokpal law gathered there when Manmohan Singh was the prime minister. Around 40 men and six women were detained.
He also recalled that while the BJP was in the Opposition, it had announced marches towards the prime minister's residence on different occasions. However, in practice, Jantar Mantar has long been the designated protest site in central Delhi. Before that, Boat Club near India Gate served as the main venue for demonstrations until restrictions were imposed because of its proximity to Parliament.
Shukla listed more instances. The massive protest of 2012 organised by the India Against Corruption against a series of alleged scams, which were later not proved in courts, was staged outside the prime minister's residence. The following year, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha workers attempted to protest there against what they alleged was corruption in the Manmohan Singh government.
Later in 2013, he said, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MPs held a symbolic protest near the PM residence over the Krishna river water dispute. Sikh organisations have also staged occasional protests in the area since the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. But the Congress demonstration was the largest protest ever held in the area.
Senior journalist Vijay Trivedi also recalled that during Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure, families of passengers on the hijacked Indian Airlines Flight IC-814 and members of several organisations staged protests outside the PM residence during the 1999 Kandahar hijacking crisis.
Although 7 Lok Kalyan Marg continues to function as the PM’s official residence, it may not hold that status forever. Under the Central Vista redevelopment project, a new residence for the prime minister has been constructed near South Block as part of the government's plan to relocate top executive offices.
However, there has been no official announcement on when the prime minister will shift to the new complex. Until then, the 7 Lok Kalyan Marg continues to be one of the country's most heavily guarded and politically symbolic addresses.
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