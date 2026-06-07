Why explains Anandiben Patel's unusually long tenure of nearly 7 years as Uttar Pradesh governor?

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel has issued an order making uniforms compulsory for students in all state universities. Issued in her capacity as chancellor of the universities, the directive comes during a tenure that has exceeded the usual five-year term for governors in India.

Until now, uniform rules applied only up to grade 12. Higher education students were not required to follow such a dress code. The decision has drawn mixed reactions.

The Samajwadi Party, the principal Opposition in the assembly, said that enforcing uniforms at the university level is not practical. On the other side, former Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma supported the move, stating, “It is very good if students in universities look uniform and can be identified from a distance as belonging to their respective universities.”

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From teacher to politics and the turning point

Before entering politics, Patel worked as a teacher. Born in 1941 in Gujarat’s Mehsana district, her public life changed after an incident in 1987. During a school picnic, two students fell into the Narmada waters. While others hesitated, she jumped into the river and rescued them.

This act brought her attention in Gujarat. She was later awarded a bravery honour by the then state government. It also paved her way for entry into public life. Keshubhai Patel, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader of that time, is said to have encouraged her political journey.

She became a Rajya Sabha member in 1994 and later entered the Gujarat Assembly in 1998. Over the years, she held important portfolios in the Gujarat government. In 2014, after Narendra Modi became prime minister, she was appointed chief minister of Gujarat and served in the post until 2016.

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Former Gujarat minister Arjun Modhwadia, who is now in the state cabinet, said, “Anandiben is an intelligent and efficient administrator. While serving as a minister in Gujarat, she brought major changes in the education and revenue departments, with emphasis on ensuring transparency in how work was done.”

He also added that she maintained good relations with women legislators and was known for speaking directly.

However, political observers credit her cordial relations with then Chief Minister Modi during her rise in Gujarat politics. She was considered part of the core leadership during his long tenure as the chief minister.

Long tenure in Raj Bhavan

Patel became the governor of Uttar Pradesh on July 29, 2019. Before that, she also served as governor of Madhya Pradesh and briefly handled additional charge of Chhattisgarh. Her present tenure has now stretched close to seven years, which is one of the longest in the state’s history.

Under the Constitution, a governor’s term is five years, but there is no fixed limit if a new appointment is not made. This is why some governors continue beyond their term until a replacement is announced.

In UP’s history since 1950, very few governors have completed full five-year terms. Only a few governors such as Vishwanath Das, B Gopala Reddy, B D Jatti and Mohammad Usman Arif completed near full terms. After them, governors like T V Rajeshwar, B L Joshi and Ram Naik also served close to five years.

Debate around the extended tenure

Concerns have been expressed over the length of Patel’s tenure. The Uttar Pradesh Congress had earlier sought clarity on why her term has continued beyond the usual period.

The SP alleged the governor has not taken a strong stand on major issues in the state. Legal experts, however, point out that governors act on the advice of the Centre and serve at the pleasure of the president.

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The absence of political conflict between the Centre and the state seems to have contributed to a smooth tenure. In addition, she has so far been accessible and avoided direct intervention in governance matters.

Role of governors in the system

Constitutional experts explain that governors serve as a link between the Centre and the states. They also play a role in situations where constitutional breakdown takes place or President’s Rule is recommended.

At the same time, their role becomes more visible in states with coalition or non-dominant governments. In states ruled by a single party, the role often becomes limited.