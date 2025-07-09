A nationwide "Bharat Bandh" (India Shutdown) began on Wednesday. Over 250 million workers are expected to participate. This large strike was called by a coalition of 10 central trade unions, with support from farmer and rural labor organisations. The protest aimed to challenge the central government's alleged anti-labor, anti-farmer, and pro-corporate policies.

The strike is likely to cause major disruptions in essential public services, such as banking, postal services, transportation, industrial production, and power supply. While some trade organizations claim the "Bharat Bandh" will not heavily disrupt daily life, the large scale of participation suggests otherwise.

Services Affected:

Banking and Insurance: Both sectors are participating, likely affecting branch operations and ATM services even though there is no formal bank holiday.

Postal Services: There will likely be disruptions.

Coal Mining and Industrial Production: Operations are expected to be impacted.

State Transport Services: Public buses and other state-run transport may face significant disruptions.

Government Offices and Public Sector Units (PSUs): Work in these areas could be disrupted.

Rural Areas: Farmers' rallies and related activities are planned.

Power Supply: Over 2.7 million electricity workers are expected to join, which may impact power distribution.

What Remains Open:

Schools and Colleges: They are generally expected to remain open.

Private Offices: Most private sector businesses are likely to operate as usual.

Train Services: There is no official strike notice from the railways, but delays or disruptions are expected.

"Farmers and rural workers will also join this nationwide strike. The government has ignored our 17-point demands and has not even called a labor conference in the last 10 years," said Amarjeet Kaur of AITUC to news agency PTI.

Harbhajan Singh Sidhu of Hind Mazdoor Sabha confirmed that "banking, postal, coal mining, factories, and state transport services will be affected by the strike."

Broad-Based Protest Movement

The protest goes beyond the formal sector. It includes informal sector workers, self-employed groups like the Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA), and various rural communities. Farmer groups, such as the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM), which led earlier agricultural law protests, have also shown support. Employees from public sector companies like Railways, NMDC Limited, and steel plants are also backing the strike.

Key Participating Organisations Include:

All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC)

Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC)

Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU)

Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS)

Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA)

Labour Progressive Federation (LPF)

United Trade Union Congress (UTUC)

Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM)

Rural Labor Unions

Employees from Railways, NMDC, and Steel Industry

Reasons For The Strike:

The main reason for the strike is the government's implementation of four new Labour Codes. Trade unions argue that these codes make it harder to strike, increase working hours, protect company owners from accountability, and threaten job security and fair wages. The protest also expresses strong opposition to privatization and the growing dependency on contract workers.

Similar nationwide strikes demanding better labor policies took place in 2020, 2022, and 2024, with millions of workers taking to the streets.